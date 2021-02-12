TMA warns of two days of heavy rains in six regions

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) says heavy rains that could cause some effects are expected to fall for two days in six regions in the country.

According to TMA’s statement issued today on December 26 2020, the regions expected to receive the rains are Iringa, Njombe, Lindi Mtwara, Ruvuma and Morogoro South.

The statement has said the rains are expected to fall above average starting from today on December 26 to December 27, this year, in the regions that could be affected by floods that could also cause roads to be impassable and some settlements to be surrounded by rain waters.

Residents in the regions have been called upon to take precautionary measures as heavy rainfall periods are expected to occur in the areas.

TMA has also cautioned that there could be high tides reaching 2.0 meters and strong winds moving at 40 kilometers per hour, affecting fishing activities, marine transport and fish catches.

The statement says the winds would be expected to start on December 28, this year, in the coastal areas of the Indian Ocean.

TMA forecast that the coastal areas that could be affected by the winds include Lindi, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Tanga, Mafia Islands, Unguja and Pemba.

The agency also has cautioned the users of the Indian Ocean to take precautionary measures and proper steps as they continue to make a fall-up on the weather condition before it gives a feedback whenever necessary.