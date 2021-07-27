TMDA issues one-year ultimatum for setting up special smoking zones

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A one-year ultimatum has been issued by the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) to owners of business facilities, their tenets, and public service providers dealing with authorized tobacco products to set up areas designated for smoking.

The targeted areas include office buildings, higher education institutions, bars, hotels, entertainment spaces, and restaurants.

According to TMDA, the directive is pursuant to the Tobacco Act of 2014, which among other things, lists the mentioned areas as places that ought to have smoke detector systems installed.

The ultimatum warns that the TMDA will embark on a nationwide inspection to ensure that the directive has been adhered to.