Top 10 Form Four schools in 2021 results

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today January 15, 2022 released names of Top 10 schools that fielded candidates in ordinary certificate of secondary education exams in 2021.

According to the list released by Necta all the top 10 schools are privately owned with the exception of Mzumbe, the schools that led in the exams that were done in November are: