Top 10 schools form Six results 2021

Dar es Salaam. National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today July 10, 2021 released the 2021 Form Six results (ACSE).

The announcement was made today in Zanzibar by Necta’s executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde, with government schools excelling higher than privately-owned schools, taking 8 slots out of 10 in the best performing schools tally countrywide.





Top 10 schools

1. Kisimiri 72, Arusha –Government

2. Kembos 35, Kagera- Private

3. Dareda 101, Manyara-Government

4. Tabora Girls’ 100, Tabora-Government

5. Tabora Boys’ 120, Tabora-Government

6. Feza Boys 71, Dar es Salaam-Private

7. Mwandet 53, Arusha-Government

8. Zakia Meghji 31, Geita-Government

9. Kilosa 91, Morogoro-Government

10. Mzumbe 135, Morogoro-Government