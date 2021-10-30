Top 10 schools in 2021 Standard Seven examination results

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today October 30, 2021 released the 2021 Standard Seven results (PSLE).

The announcement was made today in Dar es Salaam by Necta’s executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde.

According to the examination council these are top 10 schools with Lake Zone dominating the standings.

>>Standard Seven examination results

None of the Top 10 schools is a public school just as the case is with the Top 10 pupils.

1. Graiyaki, Mara Region

2. St Peter Claver, Kagera Region

3. Rocken Hill, Shinyanga Region

4. Kemebos -Kagera Region

5. Bishop Caesar, Kagera Region

6. Kwema Modern, Shinyanga Region

7. St Margaret, Arusha Region

8. Waja Springs, Geita Region

9. Kadama, Geita Region

10. Chalinze Modern Islamic, Pwani Region