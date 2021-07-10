Top 10 students in science subjects in the 2021 Form Six results

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today July 10 2021, announced top performing students in the 2021 Form Six national examination results released in Zanzibar.

The government schools excelling higher than privately-owned schools, taking 8 slots out of 10 in the best performing schools tally countrywide.





The top 10 students in science studies include;

1. Perucy Astus Mussiba, CANOSA- Dar es Salaam (PCB)

2. Donald Rulers Mosile, KISIMIRI- Arusha (PCM)

Advertisement

3. Cretus Amos Mihayo, TABORA BOYS’ - Tabora (PCB)

4. Ismail H Mtumwa, KIBAHA- Pwani (PCM)

5. Olais Julius Mollel, KISIMIRI- Arusha (PCM)

6. Geofrey Sanga, TABORA BOYS’-Tabora (PCM)

7. Arnold Andrew Msanga, TABORA BOYS’-Tabora (PCM)

8. Caroline Mpale Joune, CANOSSA-Dar es Salaam (PCM)

9. John R Bugeraha, FEZA BOYS’-Dar es Salaam (PCM)

10. Harry H Mshana, FEZA BOYS’- Dar es Salaam (PCM)