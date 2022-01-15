Top Form Four 2021 student Consolata Lubuva speaks out

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Consolata Lubuva emerged as the top student in the just released Form Four results and according to her this is just the beginning as she takes aim of becoming a pediatrician

Speaking at their home, a visibly happy Consolata said though it was out of hard work, but much of it was by God’s Grace and now she intends to pursue PCB (Physics Chemistry and Biology) at Advanced level.

"I'm going to study PCB so that I can become a doctor and help children, I really want to help young children to grow up well, "said the soft spoken teenager.

She adds that apart from individual work and prayers, her teachers, parents and fellow students at St Francis Girls' Secondary School in Mbeya played a critical role in her efforts.

She has advised other students who have not done well not to give up but to put in more efforts in their studies and seek God’s help as well.

Apart from Consolata, the Mbeya based school produced six other candidates in the to 10 in the 2021 exams which were done in November.

