TPA suspends MV Mbeya II services on Lake Nyasa

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), has suspended the MV Mbeya II services to effect major repairs.

According to a statement released by TPA on May 21, the services have been suspended due to an incident that occurred on April 3, where 87 passengers and 25 crew members of the MV Mbeya II survived after the ship was hit by waves on Lake Nyasa in the process getting stranded in the sand near Matema Port.

“But even after the incident, the ship managed to return to Kyela Port safely without affecting passengers and their cargo,”

The statement adds: To ensure safety of passengers, cargo and that of the vessel, TPA inspected it and decided that it should go for repairs to avoid such incidences of that nature while the vessel is carrying passengers in the future.

The statement however did not mention the exact date when the vessel is expected to resume services

MV Mbeya II vessel was launched by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on January 05, 2020 and has a capacity to carry 200 passengers, 200 tons of cargo at cost of 9.1 billion shillings.