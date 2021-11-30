TPDF warns against peddlers of military ‘jobs’

TPDF acting director of information and public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Daudenstius Ilonda on Tuesday November 30 said that the force will continue to take action against those who will be involved in the scam while urging the public to beware of such unscrupulous characters.

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) has today issues a stern warning to conmen who lie to citizens that they can help them get slots in the armed forces.

TPDF acting director of information and public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Daudenstius Ilonda on Tuesday November 30 said that the force will continue to take action against those who will be involved in the scam while urging the public to beware of such unscrupulous characters.

He made the statement when briefing journalists on the ongoing exercise which has been plagued by cases of fraud from malicious groups.

"We have been shocked and saddened by the cheating associated with military recruitment. The public should beware of these conmen," he said.

He said in the ongoing exercise, priority has been given to youths who are in national service camps and who have been at the forefront in building strategic development projects.

Col Ilonda said that as the exercise progressed, some groups of people were taking advantage of the situation to lure parents and relatives into believing that their sons and daughters would get the opportunity.

Advertisement

He said the scammers had gone so far as to claim that they had been instructed by army commanders.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to this because these people are increasingly luring people and tarnishing the names of our commanders. I urge Tanzanians to ignore them and not spend money for that purpose,” he said.

"No military position is provided through bribes because by doing so would be contrary to the rules and regulations that governs TPDF recruitments," he added.

Without mentioning the statistics or the number of perpetrators, Col Ilonda said that since the TPDF has limited operational capabilities and that it cannot arrest criminals, other security agencies (police forces) are doing that.