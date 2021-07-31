TRA collected Sh18 trillion in the last fiscal year

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) yesterday announced that it had collected Sh18.14 trillion in the last financial year (2020/21) amid the ravages of Covid-19 that disrupted economic life around the world.

The collection is about 89 percent of the set Sh20.3 trillion target during the 2020/21 financial year which ended last June.

The amount also translates into an average of Sh1.5 trillion per month, according to a statement issued by the taxman.

“TRA would like to congratulate and thank all taxpayers and Tanzanians, for their contribution towards achieving this. It was not easy due to the fact that there were challenges including the outbreak of Covid-19 which affected both businesses and people’s way of living,” the statement signed by commissioner general Alphayo Kidata said.

“This is a clear testimony of patriotism and we believe this will continue through the current financial year,” it added.

The Taxman assured that it will improve tax administration and restore good relations with the taxpayers in order to add compliance in the country.

In April this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the revenue authority to avoid forceful means of collecting taxes and create better relations with taxpayers in efforts to improve Tanzania’s business environment.

The authority now takes a different approach - including increasing awareness and dialogue with traders - to encourage compliance and increase revenue collections.

Starting on July 1, 2021, TRA is required to collect Sh22.2 trillion in the 2021/22 fiscal year.