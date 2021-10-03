TRA collects Sh5.2 trillion in first quarter of 2021/2022

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue authority has announced that it has collected Sh5.15 trillion in taxes, an amount that is equivalent to 94.3 per cent of the targeted collection in the first quarter of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

According to a statement released on Sunday October 3, by the Commissioner of TRA Mr Alphayo Kidata, the authority had targeted to collect Sh5.46 trillion.

The collection he said was equivalent to 17.4 percent growth in comparison to the same period in previous financial year.

The statement shows that, September 2021, was the best month as TRA registered a collection of Sh1.9 trillion compared to the Sh1.7 trillion collected in September 2020.

Mr Kidata attributed the change of fortunes in revenue collection to five factors including the growth of voluntary payment of taxes especially in the mining, Transport and communication sectors.

He further said it was due to increased taxpayers' ability to pay tax arrears due to the Government acceleration of the payment of tax refunds.

Advertisement

Another factor according to the authority was the strengthening relations between the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and taxpayers including the resolution of out-of-court tax disputes as well as the timely handling of taxpayer complaints.

He added that strengthening international trade following various measures taken around the world in controlling the spread of Covid-19 was also key in the revenue collection.

Mr Kidata said building confidence in traders following the facilitation of a conducive business environment in the country, including the continuation of the implementation of strategic projects such as the construction of the Standard Gauge railway and the Julius Nyerere electricity project.

He called on the public to continue paying taxes voluntarily and to make sure businesses issue receipts each time the make any purchases.