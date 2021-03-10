TRA, police net fake tax stamps kingpin in Moshi

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Moshi. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Kilimanjaro Region have arrested a man -- who was identified by only one name as Kimario -- in a deliberate effort to dismantled the network of individuals who engage distribution of fake Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS).

Authorities in Kilimanjaro announced in January that they would take legal action against five businesspeople for their alleged use of fake ETS’.

The fake stamps, bearing TRA emblem, were being stamped on liquor to evade tax payment.

A tax administration officer, Mr Odupai Papaa said during a meeting with members of the business community in Same, Kilimanjaro in January that authorities would leave no stone unturned in the endeavor to ensure that those tampering with tax collection systems were brought to book.

And true to that pledge, TRA’s regional manager for Kilimanjaro, Mr Gabriel Mwangosi said on Wednesday that Mr Kimario was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement with a network of individuals distributing fake ETS’.

“He was arrested the previous day while at his home. He would pocket Sh10,000 on every 100 fake stamps he sold to manufacturers. At times, he would issue a Sh2,000 deduction and sell at Sh8,000. This is as good as sabotaging the economy and government revenue collection efforts,” said Mr Mwangosi.

During the search at his house, Mr Mwangosi was also found in possession of ethanol which is used as an intoxicating ingredient in the making of alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and distilled spirits.

The Moshi District Commissioner, Elhadj Rajabu Mwangi Kundya said legal action would be taken against the arrested businessman.

“Through fake stamps, these people are thwarting economic growth endeavors but the worst thing is that consumption of uncertified liquor was also dangerous to consumers’ health,” he said.

He said the government would not stay idle and look helplessly at individuals who frustrate its [government’s] efforts to collect enough revenues which it badly requires to deliver best quality social services to Tanzanians.