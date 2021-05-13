Traders advised to go for Kenyan maize market

The minister said President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent visit to Kenya had brought about great benefits to both farmers and traders by getting the opportunity of entering Kenya and selling their crop products.

Dodoma. Agriculture minister Adolf Mkenda has called upon farmers and maize traders in the country to grab market opportunities available in Kenya.

He said this will be part of cooperation in the East African Community as farmers will be able to sell their crops to earn more incomes and help the country earn foreign currency.

The minister made the statement to reporters last weekend soon after holding a meeting with cassava crop stakeholders and launching the strategy of the crop in the country’s capital, Dodoma.

Speaking over improving the agriculture sector and the strategy of the cassava crop, Prof Mkenda said his ministry has readjusted to ensure the cassava crop’s productivity increased and its market available including the maize market in Kenya.

“Recently, the presidents of Tanzania and Kenya met and held talks on the challenges of doing businesses between the two countries.

“Their talks led to the opening of the borders between the two countries and traders continued to conduct their activities for the benefit of all of them,” said Prof Mkenda.

The minister said President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent visit to Kenya had brought about great benefits to both farmers and traders by getting the opportunity of entering Kenya and selling their crop products.

“To ensure things go well on our borders, I have talked to Kenya’s trade minister and agriculture minister Peter Munya, who is on his way to Namanga to implement the directives of our leaders so that businesses could continue as usual,’’ said Prof Mkenda.

The minister insisted that crops from Tanzania, especially maize and other products, were safe because, before being transported outside the country, they are examined by the Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS) to meet the required market standards.

Meanwhile, the minister urged the cassava crop stakeholders in the country to use better seeds discovered by local researchers in order to increase production and incomes for farmers.