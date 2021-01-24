Traders to face possible economic sabotage charges over illegal distribution of electronic tax stamps

The government announced plans to adopt the ETS system in June 2018 in a deliberate effort to boost transparency in the collection of excise duty, value-added tax (Vat) and corporate tax from manufacturers.

Moshi. Traders in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region could be in for unbailable economic sabotage charges due to their alleged involvement in illegal distribution of electronic tax stamps.

The Hai District Commissioner, Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya warned at the weekend that those to be implicated in the syndicate should be mentally and psychologically prepared for what may happen next.

Rolled out by a Swiss firm SICPA, the ETS system enables the government to use modern technology to obtain production data on a timely basis (real time) from manufacturers.



This aids the government in curbing revenue leakages and also to determine in advance the amount of tax to be paid as excise duty, Vat and income tax.

But on January 20, 2021, Mr Sabaya and some Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials conducted an impromptu inspection in some shops around Hai where they discovered that some traders were evading tax through the use of illegally distributed electronic tax stamps.

Mr Sabaya told journalists at his office at the weekend that traders, who distributed the stamps that were then stamped on fake liquor, must get psychologically prepared to face the consequences of their actions.

“Owners of manufacturing facilities who were involved in distributing the stamps to sabotage the economy should submit themselves to TRA,” he said.

He said he had already directed TRA to work with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) with a view to investigating the entire syndicate so they arrive at how it started.

During the January 20, 2020 impromptu inspection, several cartons of liquor were impounded.

A follow up inspection was conducted the following day when about 200 cartons containing counterfeit liquor, stamped with TRA stamps, were impounded.

Mr Sabaya then ordered the immediate arrest of the shop owner and the seized consignment.

“I have ordered TRA and PCCB to find out how stamps meant for factory C were transferred to factory A. They should find out people involved in the transfer of stamps,” he said.

The trader who was found in possession of counterfeit liquor, Mr Sabaya said, will also help the government in revealing the wayward factories that manufacture the product and its suppliers as well as those that avail the stamps to them.

He said the arrested trader has been cooperating with the law enforcers and that so far, he has named a number of his ‘accomplices’.

“We will leave no stone unturned,” he said.

According to Mr Sabaya, preliminary investigations show that alleged counterfeit liquor was found hidden in fertilizer bags.

“We also went to an agrovet where we found counterfeit liquor stamped with TRA stamps that do not match with the type of product therein. For instance, we found out that some stamps stamped on the liquor were actually meant for bottled water,” he explained.

The TRA regional manager for Kilimanjaro, Mr Gabriel Mwangosi, could not comment on the matter. He told The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, that he was unwell.

TRA, through its acting manager for Hai District, Mr Jullius Sanare, is working involved in the ongoing inspection.