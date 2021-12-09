Traffic East Africa to launch trans-border awareness

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Traffic East Africa is next year expected to start a Trans –border awareness project, to train government officials on identification of wildlife species and trade to avoid illegal transportation of logs and wild animals.

The move is to equip law enforcement with wildlife laws and trade rules.

The Traffic East Africa, programme officer Allen Mgaza said that the aim of training is to reduce illegal transportation of logs and wild animals through the west and central borders.

He made the remarks on Wednesday December 8, during an online master class meeting to brief journalists on a project dubbed ‘USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili’ that will involve working with the government, local communities and the private sector to address the challenges.

The five-year project also intends to create an environment where movement corridors will improve quality of life for not only wildlife but also communities.

“With effect from January 2022/23 law enforcement officials from different borders will be reached through this training. Once we provide such awareness the enforcers will be in a position to know which animal and logs species are required to be harvested, exported and imported,” he said.

Mr Allen stressed that illegal trade in wildlife, including timber, has a huge impact on the survival of species…adding that such businesses may be conducted by organised transnational criminal networks.

According to the UN, the illegal trade in wild species is estimated to range between $7 to $32 billion.

According to Mr Mgaza, consumer demand is one of the contributing factors leading to illegal wildlife trade and that various species of timber and wildlife products are used for prestige and traditional medicine.

According to him, from1987-2020 Traffic has made a total of 485 seizures, involving some Rhino horns and other related animals, where a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) country acted as an origin, transit or destination.

RTI international manager, a USAID Contractor, implementing the Tuhifadhi Maliasili activities Dr Elikana Kalumanga said that citizens need nature for them to survive, without nature people will not survive.