Travel restrictions impact another festive season

Dar es Salaam. Festive season plans of some cross border travellers have been disrupted after various countries, especially outside Africa, imposed travel bans to contain the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Among the countries that receive the most visitors from international borders at this festive season is Israel, but its authorities have barred most international travellers from entering the country or the West Bank until at least by the end of December, according to reports.

This leaves the holy sites in Bethlehem, Nazareth and the Old City of Jerusalem without foreign visitors for the second consecutive Christmas.

Israel had largely barred foreign visitors since the pandemic first hit in early 2020, and had only begun admitting fully vaccinated foreign tourists in early November, 2021. The gates have abruptly been closed again with the emergence of Omicron.

The decision has affected some travellers including Christians from Tanzania who at the end of each year (December) had the tradition of travelling with their families to visit the holy sites where Jesus was born and raised.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that as of November 28, 2021 about 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures to guard against the new variant which was first discovered by health experts in South Africa.

In this context, African countries were the most targeted as most of the continent’s countries had their travelers banned or provided with stun measures when entering other countries, an issue that raised UN leaders’ eyebrows.

The measures recently attracted the UN chief who accused countries of exercising “travel apartheid” for restricting air travel from some African nations.

The UN chief’s statement, however, has not been taken into account as the United States, South Korea, Indonesia, France, Denmark, Canada, Australia are among the countries that have continued to ban citizens from the likes of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia.

Others that were first put on the red list were: Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

However, the indefinite situation has not spared Tanzania’s travellers as the country has been listed among those whose citizens will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the threat by the variant.

Reports have it that the UAE will from 7:30am today (Christmas day) suspend the entry of passengers from Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria in line with efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, according to the directive by UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The decision covers all inbound flights for UAE and international careers and transit passengers including travelers who were in any of the four Eastern African countries in the 14 days prior to their planned arrival in the country (Emirates).

The UAE citizens are also barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country’s emergency treatment cases, official delegations and scholarships. The ban for citizens from the countries goes with other strict measures for those who would be allowed to enter the country.

However, the good news to Tanzanians who are in the UAE and wishing to travel home is that they will have no difficulties as flights from the country will continue as per the same authority.

This move by the countries to impose heavy restrictions and conditions has hindered travelers who had already planned to travel with their families to celebrate Christmas days abroad, some Tanzanians had planned as well.

Dr Ibrahimu Mbusi, a lecturer at one of the colleges in the UAE (he did not name the college) told The Citizen yesterday that he travelled to Tanzania in October this year with the intention of taking his family to celebrate Christmas in Dubai, but it has ended in disappointments.

“I have been planning for a long time to take my family to Dubai during these year-end celebrations and I was convinced that this year we must go as the Covid-19 situation had begun to improve, but Omicron has ruined my plans,” said Dr Mbusi.

He also pointed out that the conditions set by the country were difficult as the main criterion would be a vaccine and a certificate showing a person does not have Covid-19 but being told he must stay in quarantine is a challenge.

“I was to travel with my wife and three children where my wife and I are vaccinated, but with the current conditions I better not travel to avoid problems,” explains the lecturer.

For his part, Bishop Simon Mugishya and some members of the Evangelical Assemblies of God (EAGT) based in Mwanza say they had collected for two years to go and visit Bethlehem, but have been among those affected by Israel’s decision.

"It hurts a lot because we have collected money for two years to find the money to go there this year. We had already bought some of the requirements, paid for the plane tickets and some people had incurred passport costs, we are very hurt," says Bishop Mugishya by phone