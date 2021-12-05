Traveller from Tanzania tests positive of Omicron variant in India

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A traveller who reportedly arrived in New Delhi from Tanzania on Sunday December 5, 2021 tested positive of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

That was the first such case in Delhi and the fifth detection of Omicron in India.

“First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital”, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Although there is no any new case of coronavirus confirmed but Tanzania government last week released a statement urging its citizens to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus as new strain threatens to roll back the global fight against the disease.

Speaking to reporters earlier today Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Prof Abel Makubi, said they are closely following on the reports of the passenger who travelled to India from Tanzania tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.

He said that according to the reports from the National Health Laboratory, there is no any Omicron case detected in the country so far.

Prof. Makubi said they’re working close with Tanzania embassy in India to know the truth regarding the matter and then will take appropriate action.

"It is not yet known whether this passenger travelled from Tanzania directly or he just passed through the country on his way to India,” he said.

He said the national laboratory has also been doing researches on virus genetic mutations and once they detect a new virus case the reports will made to public.

However, he said most of those who have been detected with the new virus are ones who have been vaccinated.

“The Covid-19 jabs may have helped significantly to reduce the new cases and deaths,” he said.