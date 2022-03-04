TRC reminded of timely completion of SGR project

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Works, Communications and Transport minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, on Thursday, March 3, instructed the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) to ensure that Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is completed on time.



Prof Mbarawa issued the instruction yesterday during his visit at the Station area in Dar es Salaam to Kwala in Pugu to inspect the progress of implementation of the project.



At the Dar es Salaam passenger terminal, Prof Mbarawa expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project implementation, but he urged local contractors to ensure the remaining work is completed according to the agreement.

“We can’t keep on promising citizens over the building. The management should be strong with proper supervision of the facility in the areas of cleanliness and renovation whenever it is damaged,” he said.

The minister directed TRC to ensure SGR services are offered at higher standards in order to increase confidence to Tanzanians.

At Kiposwa first electric cooling station, the minister insisted that the project’s remaining five percent should be completed in the next short period of time.

The TRC director general, Mr Masanja Kadogosa, pledged to work on the minister’s instructions, hinting that currently the project has been implemented by 95.32 percent.

“We have already completed the construction of roadblocks,” said Kadogosa.