TRC train derails in Tanga killing Seven-year-old

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A seven-year-old child has been killed and five others injured after a passenger train derailed in Pangani district in Tanga region, Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) said.

The train was traveling from Arusha to Dar es Salaam with 14 carriages carrying 700 passengers when it derailed in the early hours of Sunday, January 16, 2022 between Mkalamo and Mvave.

“A passenger train with engine number 9022 crashed killing a seven-year-old boy who has been identified as Hassan Lugano, injuring five others. Of the five injured three are men and two are women,” TRC said in the statement.

The statement says the train left Arusha on Saturday afternoon to Dar es Salaam before it crashed and its five carriages overturned.

The injured have been taken to Mkalamo Dispensary for treatment and are so far doing well as TRC continues with procedures to resume normal services.

The statement said TRC will launch an investigation to establish the cause of the accident.