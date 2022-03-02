Tropical Foods ordered to pay Bank of India Sh1.5 billion

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam-based food and beverage producer, Tropical Foods Limited, has been ordered to pay Bank of India (Tanzania) Limited $658,841 (about Sh1.5 billion) in unpaid balance of a loan it secured in 2016.

The Commercial Division of the High Court in Dar es Salaam said Bank of India has produced sufficient evidence to prove breach of terms and conditions of the loan.

Tropical Foods applied and secured on July 15, 2015 two separate loans of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for establishment of a warehouse for lease at Vingunguti Industrial area and importing earth moving machineries.

The bank brought a suit against the company and one of its directors, Al Nasir Mohammad Somji, in December 2019 after accusing them of failing to repay the balance of $658,841 as of December 1, 2019.

The beverage manufacturer said it managed to settle one loan in full and discharged part of the second loan.

The company accused the bank of illegal engagement with another company, Sun Machineries Limited, which prejudiced them.

According to Al Nasir who is a guarantor and one of the directors of Tropical Foods, the arrangement between the bank and Sun Machinery Limited discharged him from the obligation under the guarantee for the unpaid loan balance.

At the hearing of the case, the bank’s general manager (Business Operations), Mr Robert Afumusye Kibona told the court that on July 15, 2016 Tropical Foods requested and granted a request for a revised repayment schedule.

Under the revised schedule, repayment of the $1.2 million loan was adjusted from 24 months to 33 months and installment amount was reduced from $54,000 to $40,360.

The company had also requested and granted a request to revised repayment schedule for the $1.1 million to be repayable in 28 Equated Quarterly Installments of $72,000.

According to the manager, the bank granted the request and rescheduled the repayment of the credit facilities.

He told the court that the company managed to repay part of the loan leaving unpaid an outstanding amount of $658,841 as of December 1, 2019.

One witness for Tropical Foods, Al Nasir Mohamed Somji, one of the directors of Tropical Foods, admitted to have taken the loan but blamed the bank for failing to respond to their plea of business downfall.

He told the court they informed the bank that the money for repayment of the loan would be obtained from the lease of the warehouses that would be constructed because they did not have other business.

He claimed in the course of business, Tropical Foods traded on loss after the rent per square metre fell from $12 in price to $3 and most of the tenants were out of the business and the building was almost empty.

According to Somji, they informed the bank about the situation they were facing and the bank visited the premises for inspection.

He further told the court that Tropical Foods finances crumbled further when the company was re-assessed by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and splashed with a Sh146 million in tax.

It was her contention that despite the entire business downfall, Tropical Foods managed to remit to the principal loan and in numerous circumstances has pleaded with the bank to be allowed to pay $250,000 to offset the loan but the bank declined.

He blamed the bank for not expeditiously having taken care of the setbacks and eventualities that their business was experiencing which they brought into the attention of the bank to avoid default.

In her decision recently, Lady Justice Katarina Revocati Mteule sided with the bank that the defendant could not escape liability for failing to settle the two loans of $2,300,000.

“Generally, the defendants never mentioned which part of loan remained unsettled, neither in the pleadings and in the evidence nor in the replies to various demand notices which could counter the plaintiff’s claim of $658,481,” said the judge.

The judge said that Al Nasir gave to the court when cross-questioned plaintiff’s lawyers demonstrated his struggle to conceal some facts.

“For the facts which seemed to disclose adverse information, he provided simple and evasive answers such as ‘I can’t remember, it happened long time ago.’ Even when he was given documents to refresh his mind, he didn’t want to read but instead he said ‘I can’t read these documents with long time information,” said the judge.

The judge said the excuse that the company failed to repay the loan due to trading at a loss and that their finances crumbled when she was reassessed by TRA only indicated the existence of unpaid loan.