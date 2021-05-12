Truck drivers stuck at Dar Port for five days

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Truck drivers have been stranded at the Dar es Salaam port for almost five days now due to delays in clearance at the port.

Speaking to The Citizen online at different intervals the drivers complained of delays in loading and offloading cargo which makes them stay longer in the queue.

Omary Mambo, one of the drivers, told The Citizen he had been at the port for more than four days sleeping in his cabin making it difficult for them to access services such as toilets.

"If you ask an agent he tells you the port is full of cars…..if you ask his customer also says he uses the forklifts of the port because they are not allowed to bring their own while the port’s lifts are poor and are not effective,” he said.

He added: It is obvious that the monopoly has returned so we ask President Samia to pay close attention given what is going on.

Mambo said due to value of the cargoes that they carry they forced to stay at the port until the day they offload.

“I am here carrying cargo worth More than Sh100 million and I cannot go even home before I offload it.”

Another driver who identified himself as James Juma who is supposed to load cargo meant for the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station in Rufiji said that back in the days they used to spend a day or two loading cargo.

When the Director General of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Eric Khamis was asked about the matter, he said he was in a meeting but our calls went unanswered.