TTCL, Huawei sign agreement to improve communication technology

Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TTCL) and Huawei Technology Company, have signed a memorandum of understanding that will enable the parties to cooperate in the deployment of Fibber To The Home Solution (FTTH), Fixed Wireless Network (4G), and countryside deployment and expansion of Mobile Network and Fixed Network.

The Signing Ceremony took place recently in the UAE on the occasion of the Tanzania day at the Dubai Expo 2020 and was accompanied by several meetings and business seminars with companies investing in Tanzania where the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, was the guest of honor.

Commenting on the agreement, TTCL Director General Waziri Kindamba said the partnership was aimed at enabling both parties to work together in various areas of improvement, a step that would help his company build capacity, based on a well-founded fact that Tanzania is undergoing a digital transformation reflected by an increase in number of people connected to communication and internet services.

“I can say that this cooperation with Huawei Technologies has come in a very right time, as it will in a large extent contribute in the digitalization of our country. Our goal is to ensure that every person is connected with speedy and quality internet services". He said

For his part, Huawei Tanzania Managing Director, Mr. Damon Zhang said that Huawei's commitment to partnering with TTCL is a result of the firm’s realization of the fact that infrastructure is of paramount significance in the development of the communication sector in the country.

“We assure our commitment to further cooperate with the government and its agencies to ensure a fully connected Tanzania’’. He said.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade Prof. Godius Kahyarara, while applauding the move, said the partnership between the two entities would in a large extent contribute in the digitalization of the country

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Huawei Technology Company and TTCL was also witnessed by the Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye.