Tulia Ackson joins the race to replace Ndugai

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson has on Monday, January 10, became the forth candidate to join the race for Speaker of Parliament after she picked up forms for the contest.

Apart from Dr Tulia, three others who have picked up the forms on Monday are Steven Masele, Hamidu Chamani and Patrick Nkamah.

Dr Tulia had earlier on in the day been quoted saying that although Parliament has duty to make laws, advise and supervise government, the President is above all other heads of state pillars.

As it has come to prove her remarks were in an apparent audition for the vacant post left by Mr Ndugai.

“Although parliament has the authority to make laws, advise and supervising the government but it cannot go against the executive,” she said.

She added that should it happen that parliament is needed to oversee the government that duty should be fulfilled with discipline and in accordance with the Constitution.

She also said that although the constitution gives parliament powers to advise the government it’s not a must it should follow.

“All the national pillars have their separate duties, the president is the head of the state but also the commander in chief of armed forces, so people should understand this ,” she said.

The current race for the Speaker of Parliament comes after Mr Job Ndugai resignation following public fallout with President regarding the nation’s debt.