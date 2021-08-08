Two dead after an ambulance overturns

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Same. A nurse from Kisiwani hospital and driver of an ambulance have died after a car overturned while they were transporting a patient to Same District Hospital.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Simon Maigwa has said the accident occurred on evening of August 7, in Same Kisiwani Road Majevu area, Kisima Ward in Same district.

He named the deceased nurse as Joshua Methew (29) and driver Jumanne Makumbe (48).

Others who were injured are Ester Laizer (35), Magdalena Kuva (45) and Paresetwi Peutu (50).

RPC Maigwa said the cause of the accident was after the car had a tire burst and lost direction and overturned.

"The vehicle was traveling from Kisiwani clinic to Same District Hospital carrying a patient. It had a tire burst and lost direction and went off the road and overturned," said Commander Maigwa

He said their bodies of have been taken to Same District Hospital and the injured are being treated at the same hospital.