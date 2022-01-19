Two in race to succeed Seif in post of chairperson of ACT

By Tuzo Mapunda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two members of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT Wazalendo) are competing for the political party’s new chairperson’s post an election scheduled for end of next week.

The party will hold its general meeting at Mlimani City Hall on January 29 with the election of the chairperson, vice chairperson for Zanzibar and a member of the party’s national executive council being part of the agendas.

The new chairperson will fill the vacancy left by Seif Sharif Hamad who died on February 17, last year at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where he was receiving treatment after contracting Covid-19.

The process of peaking up nomination forms has already been completed with the former vice chairman for Zanzibar, Mr Juma Duni Haji being one of the two aspirants.

The other aspirant is Mr Masoud Hamad Masoud.

For the post of the vice chairperson, Zanziba’s first vice president Othuman Masoud Othuman and Juma Said Sanani have already collected the nomination forms.

Advertisement

Briefing about the meeting yesterday, the party deputy chairman for Tanzania mainland, Mr Joran Bashange, said the election will be preceded by debate involving candidates who will have a chance to sell their agenda on January 28.

“We have received 11 applications from members who entered the race. These are competing for three posts--that of the chairperson, vice chairperson and one member of the National Executive Council,” said Mr Bashange.

He said two members have expressed interest to contest for the post of chairperson, two others for the position of vice chairperson while seven people are competing for a member of the national executive council.

He said the party’s electoral committee would meet tomorrow to prepare all the information on the candidates while the national secretariat would meet on January 22 to receive the information and begin preparations for the central committee session.

“The Central Committee will meet on January 27 to begin organizing the meeting of the National Executive Council which will nominate the candidates,” he said.

He stated that the National Executive Council will meet on January 28 to make the final selection before convening the General Assembly on January 29 so that the members can vote.

“At this stage, the party has not made any nomination and no candidate is allowed to campaign,” he said.

Mr Bashange who is the head of the election committee, said his team was committed to ensuring free and fair elections.