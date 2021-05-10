Two men killed one month after being released on presidential pardon

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two men who were recently released from prison on a presidential pardon have been killed after being arrested for allegedly stealing various items in Kibaha town in Pwani region.

The two were arrested on charges of theft in criminal cases number 273/2020 and 260/2020 and were pardoned by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania on April 12 this year from Mkuza Prison in Kibaha.

Speaking to reporters, Pwani Region Police Commander, Wankyo Nyigesa said that the men were killed on the morning of May 8 by angry citizens who beat them to death accusing them of involvement in a robbery.

"The two have been identified as Ramadhani Mohamed popularly known as Seven or Ali (28) a resident of Mathias Street and Idd Hamisi popularly Chuga (30) a resident of Jamaica Street, both had recently returned to their homes after they were pardoned by the president," said Nyigesa.

Commander Nyigesa called on the public to stop taking the law into their own hands under the pretext of anger and instead report it to the police in the event of a robbery in their neighbourhood, so that the suspects can be arrested and brought to justice.