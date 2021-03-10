Two men who gang raped a bar maid lose appeal

By Bernard James More by this Author

Two men who gang raped a bar maid in 2016 have 24 years to stay in jail after losing their appeal against a 30-year jail term.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed appeal by Sebastian Michael and Melele Daniel, residents of Momba District, Songwe Region, saying there was sufficient evidence on record to link the duo with the offence.

In their appeal, the duo argued that their conviction was against the weight of evidence and that they were not properly identified as the culprits.

“We accept that the time spent by the assailants with the victim and her evidence describing the room containing a bed and two coaches in which she was held captive left no doubt that there was sufficient light which enabled her to identify the assailants,” said judges Shaban Lila, Winfrida Korosso and Lugano Mwandambo.

Their first appeal to the High Court sitting at Mbeya was partly successful. Judge Mary Levira found in March, 2018 that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that the two men conspired to commit the offence but agreed there was sufficient evidence to prove the offence of gang rape.

The story building up to the case started on January 26, 2017 at around 9pm when the victim and her friend who worked at Masahani Grocery at Mwaka Street, Momba District, left their place of work to look for food.

On their way, they met three men who got hold of them but after some scuffle they released the victim’s friend who happened to be pregnant.

The three men forcefully led the victim to a room belonging to Melele Daniel where, after having meal, they took turns in raping her until the following day at 9am when they released her. They also forced the victim to suck their organs.

Apparently, her friend who narrowly escaped from the cruelty reported the matter to the police after having not seen her on the next day.

She told the police her friend had been abducted by, amongst others, Sebastian Daniel who was popularly known as Mapesa and familiar to her.

As the search for her was mounted, the victim resurfaced at her place of work at about 9am and revealed to her colleague of the place she was taken to the previous night being a ‘gheto’ belonging to Malele Daniel.

Following the information, police laid a trap and arrested Daniel who upon interrogation mentioned his accomplices: Mapesa and Daniel, the latter remains at large. The culprits were later arrested and arraigned in the Momba District Court where they denied all the accusations of conspiracy and gang rape. They were sentenced to 30 years in jail.