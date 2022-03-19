Two more flyovers to start operations in Dar es Salaam

By Halili Letea More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. City motorists will get transport relief as two flyovers constructed along the Second Phase of the Bus Rapid Transport are expected to become operational come end of May, 2022.

The flyovers are those constructed at the intersections of the Kilwa and Nelson Mandela roads as well as the Nyerere and Kawawa roads.

BRT infrastructure development from Magomeni traffic lights to Kilwa Road as well as from the city centre to Mbagala is implemented by the Chinese Sino Hydro Company Limited.

The new development was unveiled yesterday during the visit of the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to inspect development of the project.

Speaking during the visit, Sino Hydro project manager Yuan Rui promised the minister that one side of the flyovers would be used by the end of May, this year.

“We have also reinstated our commitment to complete implementation of the project in March 2023,” he said.

During the visit, Prof Mbarawa expressed the government’s expectation that the project would be completed in time.

“Despite the challenges facing the contractor including increased temperature, we are confident that the project will be completed in time,” he said. He said the decision to allow use of one lane once completed to reduce congestion in the city roads.

For his part, second phase BRT project acting engineer Richard Mushi said they were currently building side barriers for the bridges and will add debris and the road will be completed.

“So far these one-sided roads are 90 percent complete and the whole project is 62 percent complete from the second month,” he said.

As you can see we are finishing the edges and we will add debris on this side which will be completed by the end of May” he said.

Commenting on the challenges of the project, the manager said there were no major challenges to the stage they had reached and pointed that even if the rains started they would not cause serious damage to the development of the project.