By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has made significant progress in supply of clean and safe water in rural and areas.

With the current national average of water access at 79 percent Tanzania is doing slightly better than other East African countries. The level of access in Kenya is estimated at a national average of 64 percent while the level of access in Uganda is estimated at a national average of 62.5 percent.

Tanzania’s better performance in the water sector is due to readily available water resources. The 2021/22 budget speech for the Ministry of Water had it that the per capita annual water availability in Tanzania is 2,250 cubic metres: well above the globally agreed Falkenmark Water Stress Indicator of 1,700 cubic metres. Kenya’s annual per capita water availability is 647 cubic metres. In Uganda, it is 1,460 cubic metres while in Rwanda it is 1,000 cubic metres.

The big question, however, is: why has Tanzania failed to achieve 100 percent water coverage 60 years after independence despite bountiful water resources? Obviously this is a political question that enunciates the struggle involved in raising the quality of life of the people in developing countries. The struggle generally requires political will, good leadership, adequate funding, technical know-how and people participation.





Political will

The Tanzanian government has never lacked political will. But the story of Tanzania’s missed opportunities in achieving total water coverage shows that getting priorities right and crafting clear strategies is also mightily crucial.

Originally, the government had planned to deliver piped water supply to all Tanzanians by 1991. This target was part of the implementation of the 1967 Arusha Declaration on Socialism and Self-reliance. The Declaration had put an emphasis on raising the rural standards of living. A rural development programme was created with a 20-year water development sub-programme embedded in it. The thinking was that overhauling water coverage in rural areas - whose coverage was only about 8 percent in 1970 - would have helped meet the target of 100 percent clean and safe water supply to all by the set deadline.

The target was, obviously, ambitious - given the circumstances but it was framed to give the government some breathing space; “a piped water supply will be provided to the rural areas so that by 1991 all Tanzanians will have ease of water access to domestic water point.” By ease of access the government meant “within 400 metres”, according to an historical analysis made in the latest Water Sector Status Report issued by the ministry of Water in 2020.

Three years before the expiry of the time-line, in 1988, water delivery in rural areas had reached 44 per cent only. The ruling party, CCM, was therefore obliged to move the 100 percent water coverage target to 2002 and directed the government to create a water policy for better implementation of water supply projects.





First water policy

In 1991, the government drafted the first ever comprehensive national water policy. Despite making some progress, the 100 percent water coverage target, again, proved elusive. By 2002, access in rural areas had reached 50 percent while in urban areas it had reached 73 percent.

The 1991 water policy was reviewed, and a new comprehensive national water policy was unveiled in the same year. The policy, which is still in use today, avoided setting blind targets. But it prepared the ground for legal and institutional reforms that have made the water supply a dynamic sector.

The policy also put a framework for meeting water targets within various strategies, visions and programmes that were initiated to meet international and domestic goals. These included the National Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty (NSGRP/Mkukuta); the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), and the Tanzania Development Vision-2025.

The Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP) was unveiled in 2006. This was an implementation manual for the Vision-2025 in the period between 2006 and 2025. It put the target of access to safe water at 85 percent in rural areas and 95 percent in urban areas by 2021. The ultimate goal, definitely, was universal access to safe water by 2025, which roughly translates at 100 percent access. But the 2021 modest target has not yet been met.

By 2015, access to clean water sources in rural areas was 68.9 percent; access to safe and clean water services in urban centres reached 86 percent while, in Dar es Salaam about 72 percent of the Dar es Salaam residents had access to clean water, according to the Water Sector Status Report 2020. And by March 2021 water coverage in rural areas stood at 72.3 percent while in urban areas it was 86 percent, according to the ministry of Water budget speech read in Parliament by the minister, Mr Juma Aweso.

Last year the ruling party forwarded up the 2021 water access targets to 2025 in a twist of events that showed how difficult it is to attain universal water access targets. In its 2020-2025 Manifesto, CCM says it would improve the provision of clean and safe water to reach 85 percent in rural areas - and 95 percent in urban areas - by 2025.





Why the missed targets

The journey to provide clean and safe water to Tanzanians is filled with missteps, trials and errors. The statistical trend of water supply targets do not show an exponential rise. Supplies fluctuate. At times the rate of population increase and the expansion of cities, town and villages catch up with water supply capacity. For example the Water Sector Status Report-2020 indicates that at one point in 2015 rural water supply coverage reached 72.07 percent. But it dropped to 50.1 percent in the beginning of 2016 and started rising again to 59.76 percent in 2017 and to 64.8 percent in 2018 and 70 percent in 2019.





Getting priorities right

The fact that it took 30 years to issue the first comprehensive national water policy speaks volumes about the government’s priorities. Budgetary allocation to the water sector has also not been steady something that shows the difficulty that the government had in juggling between various priorities. A recent example shows the proportion of water sector development budget in relation to the total development budget has been declining between 2010 and 2015; from 9 percent in 2010/2011 to 8 percent in 2015/16 and to 5 percent in 2019/20 percent.





Clear strategies are crucial

For the first four decades after independence the responsibility of delivering water to the people was vested on the central government. This was a strategic mistake. As a result of this policy shortfall the coordination of water delivery in regions was left to regional water engineers. Water authorities were not established till recently. This translated into inadequate planning; lack of effective coordination; disorganised procurement and supply procedures; inefficiency use of plants and equipment;Lack of data on number of people accessing acceptable water within given reach; and lack of maintenance as a studies of water supply sector undertaken in 1976 and in 1979 by the World Health Organisation, Unicef and Sida indicated.

In implementing water projects there was little or limited participation of community groups in planning, implementation, ownership. Socialist policies meant that involvement of the private sector was also nil. There was also no generation of revenue from water supply. User fees were officially put in place in the 1980s.

The water policy documents had also placed greater emphasis in water supply than in conservation, development and management of water resources.

All these shortcomings meant that by 2002 not only was the universal access targets not met but also over 30 percent of the rural water schemes were not functioning properly and most urban water supplies were inadequately treated due to lack of facilities or malfunctioning treatment plants, according to the Water Sector Status Report 2020.





Current status

To-date, the water sector is one of the most vibrant in the region. While the universal water access dream might continue to prove elusive Tanzania will most likely cross the point of no return in water delivery if the problem of “non-revenue water” (NRW) is taken care of.

It is hard to believe, it’s actually shocking, that Tanzania has achieved high water supply coverage despite the fact that about half of all water produced and treated in water plants is lost on the way during delivery.

Data from the Ministry of Water shows that the Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa) lost 56.7 percent of produced water in the 2014/15 fiscal year. The NRW declined steadily to 46 percent in the 2016/17 fiscal year - but started climbing again in the following year to reach 48.37 percent in 2018/19. Despite the shifting targets and a noncommittal Water Policy 2002, the Water Supply and Sanitation Act (No 5 of 2019) makes a bold statement that sounds like an ambitious goal without a deadline.

“The objective of this Act is to promote and ensure the right of every person in Tanzania to have access to efficient, effective and sustainable water supply and sanitation services for all purposes…” reads part of the law.

The 2019 Water Act also provides for the creation of a Water Fund with which to bridge the financing gap in the country.