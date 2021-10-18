By Karl Lyimo More by this Author

If I say so myself, I have known the official currency of the United Republic of Tanzania (popular simply as ‘Tanzania’ for short) since it was put into circulation in June 1966 as the Shilingi – or the ‘Shilling’ in Her Britannic Majesty’s language.

Before that, Tanzania Mainland (‘Tanganyika’) – together with the neighbouring countries of Kenya and Uganda, as well as Aden (since 1951) and the British Somaliland – had been using the East African Shilling, courtesy (for lack of a better word) of the East African Currency Board (EACB).

Perhaps it is worthwhile noting here that Zanzibar only joined the EA Currency Board in 1936 – and, thereafter, shared the currency history with Tanganyika through thick and thin till today, tomorrow and (hopefully) well into the future.

Originally located at 4 Millbank, London SW1 – and with its principal office in Nairobi, Kenya, where the Headquarters was finally relocated to in 1960 – the East African Currency Board was established and mandated by the United Kingdom (UK) in 1919 to supply and oversee the currency of its overseas domains in what was then called ‘British East Africa:’ Kenya Colony, Tanganyika Trustee Territory, Uganda Protectorate, roughlt beginning in 1920. Normally, the currencies were printed by ‘Thomas de la Rue & Co. Ltd’ of London, and bore the portraits of British Monarchs – including the second edition of Queen Elizabeth (QE-II), who ascended to the Throne in 1952, and her portrait first appeared on the EACB currencies in 1953.

However, for the brief period between 1920 and 1921, the currency in use in the British domains of the region was the Florin, which replaced the German Rupee (see below) – and was itself replaced just as soon by the East African Shilling. In those days under Germany, the currency in use was the Indian Rupee and the German Heller… [This was corrupted into ‘Hela’ in ki-Swahili; ‘Heleri’ in ki-Chagga, etc., etc., to mean ‘money!’]

The Rupee was basically an Indian currency that was made from silver. However, when the silver price for a ‘fine ounce of silver’ rose from two shillings in 1902 to around seven shillings in 1919 on the back of the vicissitudes of the Great War/First World War (1914-1918), the powers-that-be switched from the Rupee to the Florin.

Apparently, the Florin was stronger than the Shilling, exchanging at Sh2 to a Florin; ten Florins to the English Pound Sterling! Why it was phased out of use is, however, not quite clear… Unless it was because the price of silver - the Florin’s main component - had dropped to tolerable/acceptable levels! But, after Tanganyika, Uganda and Kenya secured (political) independence from British rule (on December 9, 1961; October 9, 1962 and December 12, 1963 respectively), the East African Currency Board was replaced in 1966 by the independent Central Banks of the three countries.

That was how and when the Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda Shilling (Sh) came into being, all exchanging at Sh20 to the British/Sterling Pound – and Sh7.20 to the US Dollar ($).

Incidentally, before the British government came on the scene after Britain and its Allies won the 1914-18 war against Germany and ‘Others,’ today’s Tanzania Mainland was lumped together with today’s Rwanda, Burundi and the Kionga Triangle in Msumbiji/Mozambique as ‘Deutsch Ostafrika,’ under German rule. But, long before East Africans came into contact with outside traders, traditional African communities were exchanging goods and wares through barter trade, a system dating back to prehistoric times.

On market days – which were a customary part of cultural life – some of the most valuable items of exchange when trading were livestock, ironware, salt, weapons, beads, cowrie shells and some foodstuffs. As already stated herein above, the East African Currency Board was dissolved in 1966, and its currency system was phased out of business in East Africa – with the Tanzania Shilling replacing the East African Shilling at par on June 14, 1966. Both the Board and its currency were then replaced by the Central Banks of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, thus giving way to the Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda Shilling.

At the beginning, the three currencies were more or less equal in exchange rate terms.But, in due course of time, assorted events and the vicissitudes, thecurrencies have for all practical purposes become as alike as chalk and cheese. For example, yesterday(Oct. 17, 2021), the US dollar ($) was officially exchanged for 110.80 Kenyan Shillings; 2,300 Tanzanian Shillings, and 3,607 Ugandan Shillings! On the other hand, one Kenyan Shilling ‘equaled’ 20.72 Tanzanian Shillings – and 32.50 Ugandan Shillings…

If nothing else, this alone shows that the Kenyan Shilling is the strongest currency by far among the three biggest Economies in the six-nation East African Community (EAC) that also counts Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan as its member-states. Why, oh why indeed? I ask you… Yes: YOU!

But, to round off this ‘Tale of Monetary Woes,’ the modern history of the Tanzanian currency the way I know it is that the EA Currency Board was wound up in 1965, and replaced by the central Bank of Tanzania (BoT). BoT was established under the 1965 Bank of Tanzania Act, and Mr Edwin Mtei became its first Governor in 1966, a post he held until 1974.

However, the 1995 Bank of Tanzania Act restricted the Central Bank to an authority on the country’s Monetary Policy to ensure price stability in the monetary environment, following liberalisation of the Economy spearheaded by the late President Benjamin Mkapa of the 3rd-phase Government (1995-2005).

The 1995 BoT Act was further clarified and updated in 2006 – and is currentlythe central Bank’s governing law.

Briefly put, a ‘Monetary Policy’ is basically about measures taken by a Central Bank and/or Government Treasury to strengthen a given country’s economy every which way they can.

But BoT is also mandated under the 2006 Act with the sole right to issue banknotes and coins, “which shall be the only legal tender in Tanzania.The Bank is, therefore, responsible for designing and procuring banknotes and coins to meet the country’s currency needs.”





Need I say more? Cheers! [[email protected]].