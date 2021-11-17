By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania endeavours to become a semi-industrialised country by 2025, the same goal that the first President, Julius Nyerere, hoped to attain in his lifetime.

There was probably no government in East and Central Africa that had built and managed as many industries, big and small, as the Tanzanian government did in the first two decades after independence. From textile mills, leather industries, household and plastic industries to steel wires, cement and tyres factories.

In addition to various institutions created to nurture industrialisation, Tanzania even created an industrial bank and a rural development bank to ensure that industry and agriculture were well financed.

Somehow, somewhere things went wrong and the industries collapsed. Ruins of these industries dot the country. In Dar es Salaam, they are visible even to the less curious of onlookers. What went wrong? Understanding what happened is crucial to helping the country chart a better way forward.

For decades, numerous books by both local and foreign researchers have been written about Tanzania’s industrialisation.

Many of the books blame nationalisation of the industries and the centrally planned economy as the reason for the failure of Tanzania’s industrialisation in the first three decades of its independence. They claim that the government is, in most cases, not a suitable operator of industries.

Related The evolution of industrial policy in Tanzania

Advertisement

And yet others blame “machinations by the global capitalist economic system” that conspired to kill off the nascent Tanzania’s industries to serve as a lesson to all other countries that interfere with global private capital.

But it is clear that the reasons for the collapse of the factories are more complex than normally portrayed and involve factors from both within and outside the country, some of which might have been within the control of the government and others might not have been.

East African economic federation

Tanzania’s industrialisation strategies were crafted in reaction to Kenya’s industrial development. Tanzanian leaders’ aim to reduce dependence on consumer goods imports from Kenya was not because of senseless jealousy or childish self-centeredness. No. It was a result of calculations and rational planning that was intended to correct an historical injustice and advance the interest of the new country for the benefit of its people, analysts say.

Had Tanzania and Kenya not been tied together economically in a customs union and a common market protocol that was lopsided against Tanzania, the situation would have been different. The alternative for quick industrialisation would have been for Tanzania to come out of the economic federation soon after independence. In fact, that was supposed to be a natural succession of events. But Mwalimu Nyerere badly wanted an East African political federation that he was ready to tolerate any economic haemorrhages.





Import substitution

As the government embarked on a serious industrialisation campaign it adopted the import substitution industrialisation (ISI) as its guiding principle. ISI was the trend among developing countries then. It involved shielding, protecting, nursing and growing local industries using a variety of tactics such as import quotas, tariffs and subsidised government loans.

In Tanzania, subsidies were undertaken through the government’s takeover of industries, creation of some new ones and the management of both.

Although the factories were supposed to operate commercially and pay taxes the government itself remained the sole owner and operator. This mandated occasional subsidies to those industries that were making losses and those that were on the verge of collapsing. Import quotas and tariffs were applied to goods from outside East Africa. It was difficult to apply tariffs to Kenyan goods due to the common market arrangement.

This posed a problem of undue competition in the same market among industries from all three countries, all of which had adopted ISI. To counter this they came up with the Kampala Agreement of 1965 of allocation of industries. This meant that if Tanzania built a tyre factory Kenya and Uganda would not be allowed to build tyre factors. Tanzanian tyres would be marketed throughout the region without competition. This arrangement failed. Explaining why the arrangement failed, Mwl Nyerere told a group of East African lawmakers who met in Dar es Salaam on February 8, 1972 that; “ …we tried to use the allocation of industries as a means of rectifying the imbalances in the economic development of our three nations.

This was wrong.” Tanzania had imposed some temporary quotas on import of certain items from Kenya in 1964 when that country had delayed the ratification of the Kampala Agreement. But these quotas were eventually lifted. When the first East African Community collapsed in 1977 imports from Kenya stopped altogether following the closure of the common border between the two countries. This gave Tanzania a wider room to protect its industries from cheap imports.





Reactions from experts

Experts say Tanzania, like all other developing countries at the time, had no choice but to adopt ISI.

Dr Abel Kinyondo who teaches Economics at the University of Dar es Salaam says ISI was crucial to protect the nascent industrial base using ISI. But there should have been a time limit because “ISI is not sustainable in the long run.” He adds; “ISI involves protecting local industries against competition from imports from outside. But there should be timing. Protecting local industries for its own sake and for too long kills innovation and efficiency and welcomes poor management.” Dr Kinyondo noted that ISI is not a sustainable industrial policy and contributed to the collapse of Tanzanian industries. “There was a lot of nepotism, tribalism and employment of more than necessary workers in our industries. This was because they were shielded from competition from outside,” he noted.

Prof Samuel Wangwe, veteran industrial economist says ISI in Tanzanian industrialisation failed because of various factors. Firstly ISI was done without creating the capacity for competitiveness of local industries; secondly ISI was not supported by the creation of a high level of technological capacity; thirdly the export capacity was not created.

“ISI was supposed to be balanced with export orientation not only of raw materials but more so of processed agriculture goods,” says Prof Wangwe; fourthly agriculture was not developed well enough to serve as both the source of foreign exchange earnings and to provide inputs to the industries. “Many industries were underutilised because they did not have enough foreign exchange to meet operational demands for repairs and new machinery and also could not get enough inputs from agriculture,” says Prof Wangwe.

Mr Akida Mnyenyelwa, director of Policy and Advocacy of the Confederation of Tanzania industries also says ISI in the newly independent Tanzania was unavoidable. “There is always some form of ISI going on. Even in Tanzania currently we have some form of indirect ISI. But in the past ISI was direct because of the nature of the economy- the centrally planned economy,” Mr Akida says.

He adds, “I am old enough. I remember that there was a point when local industries catered for almost all our needs. In the shops almost everything was locally made from hand hoes to buckets, matchboxes, sugar, soap, you name it. But later it happened; we didn’t see agriculture feeding the industries; we didn’t see industries creating employment.

Then the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank told us ‘there is no alternative you have to open up and liberalise your economy.’ When cheap imports flooded the markets the industries collapsed.”