The government of Tanganyika imposed a ban on dual citizenship soon after gaining independence. The ban came following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Tanganyika’s nationals, who are also counted as citizens of other countries, would be offered a two-year period to choose one country as failure to do so would result in their right as Tanganyika citizens being forfeited.

The government’s statement also said children born after December 8 under the citizenship of another country would be given time to choose the nationality of their choice when they turn 20 years old.

Source: Kusare newspaper





As Tanganyika moves towards gaining its independence, Industry and Trade minister Nsiro Swai announced the construction of an oil refinery plant

Mr Swai announced in Parliament that an Italian oil company had promised to construct an oil refinery plant in Tanganyika.

The oil company, known as Ente Nazional Indrocarbon Ltd, owned another oil company called Agip Ltd. Mr Swai said discussions between his ministry’s officials and the representatives of Ente Nazional Indrocarbon Ltd had already been held.

However, the ministry and the oil company’s representatives declined to comment on their agreements, but it was projected that the project would cost £3 million. Mr Swai’s statement was a surprise to many people during that time as a representative of the oil company claimed that they had thought that the issue would have been made public later and not as it happened.

Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper





Nyerere criticises Whites’ racism against Tanganyika nationals

Another criticism against Africans’ humiliation by the whites was made by Tanganyika Prime Minister Julius Nyerere when opening the University of Tanganyika in the City of Dar es Salaam.

“There are some countries, whose leaders pretend to implement every law of their countries, but such leaders forget that we, as Tanganyikans, have own laws that strictly do not accept the humiliation of humanity,” said Nyerere.

The Premier also said it was not a criminal offence if a judge was to sentence an accused person because of his black skin colour, but it was a mistake by society to embrace such a judge.

Mwalimu Nyerere also explained that equality advocacy in a country was the duty of all citizens so as to ensure that nobody suffered by being legally and socially humiliated just because such a person was white.

“This is not accepted to be done on the pretext of exercising laws because such laws can be changed on people’s demands. So, what is needed to be done is to go against the human behaviour of humiliating others,” said Mr Nyerere.

Source: East African Standard newspaper





As Tanganyika moves towards gaining its independence, Nyerere opens Tanu Kivukoni College

On September 1961, Tanganyika Prime Minister Julius Nyerere opened Tanu Kivukoni College in Dar es Salaam as the college was the first to teach laws in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the college, Mr Nyerere said a country that moved towards becoming independent must have its own educational teachings.

According to Mwalimu Nyerere, the college was quickly and deliberately innovated because his government saw it the most important.

He said the decision of introducing first lessons in 1961 was intended to quickly improve the education sector in Tanganyika.

“For many years we, as Tanganyikans, have been sending our youth to Makerere University in Uganda and Royal College in Nairobi. The total number of those we have sent has been poor because our own children were performing well even in missionary schools,” said Mwalimu Nyerere.

For now, he said, those plans have started to change and instead follow the educational systems of Tanganyika, which, he added, would be more beneficial to the youth and the nation in general.

Source: Baraza newspaper