By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the mainstay of the economy, it is understandable that agriculture should attract unusual interest of politicians. One area that has shown how politicised agriculture has been is the area of policy statements. Since 1961, the government created policy after policy in the agriculture sector as part of efforts to ensure food self-sufficiency and improved livelihood of farmers in rural areas. Some of these policies were highly publicised through policy statements that were meant to serve as rallying cries to mobilise the rural populations to follow the government’s directives to produce more.

At independence, Tanzania’s agriculture was mostly peasantry, except for a couple of plantations owned and managed by settlers. Even the colonial land policy reflected this characteristic in agriculture and made a distinction between the statutory land law and customary land law. The statutory land law applied to urban areas and to non-Africans while the customary land law was applicable to rural Africans, according to Prof Deborah Fahy Bryceson who did research on Tanzania’s post-independence agrarian economy. This policy was retained by the newly independent government until 1975 when the new Village Land Act was passed.

From the outset the independent government sought to change peasantry into ‘modern’ agriculture. From as early as 1958, Mwl Julius Nyerere - who went on to become the first President of the new nation - signaled the need to restructure land tenure to modernize peasantry agriculture in a paper he authored in that was entitled ‘Mali ya Taifa’ (State Property). A year after independence, in 1962, the government nationalised all land.

In an assessment of 10 years of independence that he made to a Tanganyika African National Union NEC meeting Mwl Nyerere recognised the fact that at independence the economy depended on the production of subsistence foodstuffs and primary commodities for export and that the government was set to change through agriculture modernisation. “The vast majority of the farmers of Tanganyika were, in fact, still just subsistence producers, or were selling the very minimum of their low output in order to pay taxes,” Mwl Nyerere said.





Policy and peasantry

Related Why Tanzania agriculture needs digital transformation

Advertisement

Agricultural policies and their implementation caused friction between farmers and the state. Some analysts argue that despite good intentions the government’s agricultural policies erred in seeking to change peasantry. Peasants, on the other hand, viewed the government’s attitude towards farming suspiciously and considered agricultural policies as an unwarranted interference aimed at alienating them from the roots, their culture and, above all, their land. What deepened peasants’ suspicions over the government’s ‘good intentions’ was the readiness of the latter to resort to the use of force, when necessary, to implement some of its policies.

Andrew Coulson, who did research on agriculture policies in Mainland Tanzania, says the state has “consistently misunderstood fundamental aspects of peasant agriculture, and overestimated what the use of state-power could achieve in rural development.” It is safe to say that by extension, in fact, the world has never understood African peasantry, which has existed and fed millions for hundreds of centuries.

Because of failure to understand peasants, agricultural policy-making in Africa in general and Tanzania in particular has been based on the assumption that peasantry is primitive, backward, characterised by low productivity and must change. Behind the policy-making assumptions is an egoistic motive embedded in the whole process, to extract surplus from peasants to feed the cities and export crops to earn foreign exchange. Naturally this elicits tension with peasants who are content with subsistence farming for their own food needs, selling the little surplus and cash crops that they produce to meet financial obligations. With the commercialisation of economies what peasants would have wanted would have little destabilisation, less talk and more action as far as providing them with the necessary inputs for raising their productivity is concerned.

What farmers would want is organic expansion that is enabled by improved readily available cheap inputs, adequate rural infrastructure and little or no market access restrictions including across borders. The government on the other hand has wanted rapid mechanisation, which means, basically the abandonment of the hand-hoe; controlling both prices and independence of farmers to sell across country borders; the creation of food reserves to cushion against imports or food handouts during periods of severe droughts.

But that is not what happened in Tanzania. In the first two decades after independence the “agri-food system was … characterised by state-controlled input and output markets and pan-territorial crop prices that brought low prices for farmers,” says Emma Isinika Modamba and other in a research paper entitled “The changing face of agriculture in Tanzania: Indicators of transformation.”

After the liberalisation of the economy the Tanzanian farmer found himself even more cornered in every policy front after some add-ons. The investment policies that saw the need to attract foreign direct investments in the agricultural sector with its inherent huge tracts of land increased the feelings of alienation from land of farmers.

Conflicts between peasants - most of whom are smallholders - and large investors increased tremendously. Inflexible wildlife conservation policies meant that smallholders had to trespass into game reserves and national parks leading to endless confrontations with game wardens. Environmental policies based on the need to mitigate effects of climate change added another area of tension especially when the environmental policy-making process was not consultative enough.

The main policies after independence included the rural development and modernisation policy that led to the implementation of the villagisation programme in 1973–1974. The objective of the programme was “nuclearising” peasant household settlements to make it easier to deliver social services such as schools, health dispensaries, agricultural inputs and productive infrastructure for farmers in rural areas.

Villagisation would also enable villagers to pull labour resources together in collective farming to realise the ideal of equality. Through the villages the government provided subsidies in farm inputs, provided education on modern agricultural techniques through radios, printed almanacs and sent extension officers to monitor farmers’ performance.

But these policies did not achieve much. The unpopular villagization programme, especially, was the beginning of agricultural decline in post-independence Tanzania.





Severe and recurrent droughts, economic recessions caused by oil crises of the 1970s, the Kagera war and foreign exchange crisis of the early 1980s made agriculture modernization policies ineffective. The government was also obliged to cut most of the agricultural subsidies and stopped altogether as part of the conditionality of the IMF’s Structural Adjustment Programmes.





Just 10 years after independence Mwl Nyerere was forced to recognize the fact that modernization of agriculture was not a walk in the park.





“It would be idle to pretend that we have done anything like enough or that we have really made much progress in modernizing or agriculture… [or that] a revolution in [agricultural] methods has taken place in our rural areas. No such revolution has been affecte