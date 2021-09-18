Several municipalities started submitting their contributions to the organizing committee in a bid to make the independence celebrations a success.

The Moshi Municipality donated £250 while Tanga gave £233.

Moshi Municipality presented the contribution to the finance committee. The committee, which also served as a district sub-committee, consisted of four members: Lukamoyo, Leshabari, Bennet and Bundeali.

The money from Tanga was donated by individuals, institutions and firms. The companies and institutions were Dalgety & Co (£100), Salim Aman (£20), European Bakery (£50), Karimjee Jivanjee Staff (£121), R.E.D Cluer (£100), Park Hotel (£50), Taibali Essajee Sachak Co Ltd (£50), Ralli Estate Ltd (£2,000), Karimjee Jivanjee Estates Ltd (£1,000), Chief Officers Tanga Urban (£400), Lehann’s (EA) Ltd (£100) and Saifee Ice & Aerated Water Factory (£21).

[Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper]





Government announces the arrival of khangas, shirts and neck-ties from Japan for independence celebrations

Towards independence celebrations, Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) party imported khangas, ties and shirts which were distributed to people for independence celebrations.

The items were procured from Japan and TANU announced that they would be sold through the party branch offices across the country.

A statement issued by TANU stated; Khangas, ties and shirts from imported from Japan have arrived in Tanganyika during the end of October and will be sold through the party branch offices across the country.”

[Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper]





Nyerere, Kaunda and Kenyatta hold meeting at the Kisumu Stadium in Kenya

A meeting about peace and unity among Africans was held at Kisumu Stadium in Kenya where three influential leaders - Julius Nyerere (Tanganyika), Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya) and Kenneth Kaunda (Northern Rhodesia) addressed a crowd of about 40,000 people.

Nyerere told the crowd that although Kenya was ahead of Tanganyika in many economic aspects, the country had been behind others in political issues due to a lack of unity.

“If there is no unity it will continue to fly the colonial flag on its land for a long time,” Nyerere told the audience.

Speaking at the rally, Jomo Kenyatta warned KANU and KADU parties and told them that he would not give permission to form a third party if they did not unite for peace and liberate the country.

“If these parties can cooperate and work together, there will be a time when I will consider starting a new political party,” Kenyatta said.

[Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper]





Shinyanga announces prayers for the nation - and dancing on Independence Day

The timetable for the Independence Day celebrations in Shinyanga, which featured various entertainment and prayer events, was announced through the district committee.

The schedule indicated that on Independence Day, there will be a public prayer service led by leaders of various faiths followed by dances to be performed at the former Aerodrome on the outskirts of the city.

The dances will stop for a while at night after the Union Jack and the United Nations flags will be lowered and the new flag of Tanganyika will be hoisted, and after that, the dances will resume until morning.

On Independence Day there will be ethnic dance competitions, school games, children’s shows as well as beauty contests. It was believed that by the evening of that day the Police band from Mwadui would perform.

[Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper]