By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania embarks on the new 60 year stretch in its journey towards the future, the education system, like many other aspects in Tanzanian society, is still in transition.

Some issues are still pending, but which require immediate attention, if the country is to be transformed into a semi-industrialised, middle-income economy in the foreseeable future.

One of the major pending issues is the ‘dualism’ in primary education in Tanzania. This dualism plays out negatively and has, unfortunately, been accepted as a fait accompli. In the long run, however, it can contribute to deepening the gap between the rich and the poor, the educated and the uneducated, the urbanites and rural dwellers. This gap can lead to some insurmountable tensions in the society.

The dualism in primary education is reflected by the seemingly two separate education sub-systems that operate simultaneously within the same nation. On one hand there are public schools, poorly equipped, poorly staffed, with no school lunches, no school transport and where the medium of instruction is Kiswahili.

On the other hand there are private schools; the so called ‘international’ schools, which are relatively better equipped, where school lunches are provided, school transport is provided and where the medium of instruction is English.

The main driving force in this dualism is the difference in the medium of instruction; English and Kiswahili. Pupils learning in an English environment from nursery school to Standard Seven acquire English proficiency that those schooled in the Kiswahili system can only dream of. If Tanzania’s higher learning (from secondary school to university) was not conducted entirely in English this would not have been a problem.

If proficiency in English was not characterised as a technical skill, the world over, this would not have been much of a problem. Moreover the subdued learning environment in public primary schools, aggravated by low morale of teachers and the inadequate facilities especially in rural schools, double down in the manufacturing of mental attitudes in pupils that are a world apart from those of those studying in the private schools.

The impact of dualism on the learning capacity and performance of pupils when they reach college has not been much researched. The outcome of such a research might certainly not be easier to quantify. Future studies should focus on employability and economic performance of households for people who studied in the two separate subsystems. What is already clear, however, is that the performance of the children studying in private schools during the final Standard Seven examination is better.

Certainly the current general attitude from both policymakers and the public points to a kind of thinking that expects the impact of dualism to balance itself out as children advance in their studies. The argument usually given is that private education is not unique to Tanzania; that it is a common phenomenon throughout the world.

But the problem is Tanzania’s education system is unique in that it uses two languages. The local language, Kiswahili, which is the medium of learning in primary schools in public schools and English, which is the medium of learning in secondary schools and in higher education.

The mushrooming of private primary schools following the liberalisation of the education sector in the 1990s aggravated the dualism after they opted for English as the medium of instruction.

Prof Herme Mosha cautioned 10 years ago, while giving an assessment of 50 years of independence, that the differences in performance in examinations between pupils in public and private schools might produce the ruling class from those studying in private schools and the ruled class from those studying in poorly equipped public schools. “It is important to carefully check this trend. Because clearly the performance of pupils from private schools is higher than those from public schools,” Prof Mosha said in a symposium prepared by HakiELimu in December 2011.





Solutions

There is no easy solution to the dualism issue. Tanzania is still in a dilemma over expanding the use of Swahili as a medium of instruction up to the university level or adopting the use of English from nursery schools. As long as this dilemma continues the two primary school subsystems will continue. For 60 years Tanzania has failed to resolve the language issue. Kiswahili has been used in lower primary education since the German colonial period, according to researcher Dr Godfrey Magoti Mnubi. After independence the government extended the use of Kiswahili to cover the whole of primary school education. This was ostensibly through the Educational Reform Act of 1962. This law abolished education provision on racial lines which was the norm during the colonial period and had been legalised by the British Colonial Education Ordinance of 1927, according to Dr Mnubi. The 1962 Act also reduced the primary school years from 8 to 7, according to Al Noor Kassum, who was the first Parliamentary Secretary in the ministry of Education and Information after independence.

“We instituted a policy of introducing Kiswahili into the school system with the intention of eventually making the main language of instruction. With the passage of time, Kiswahili took its proper place in the education system while taking into account the fact that English was an essential component internationally from both cultural and educational points of view,” Kassum, who died on November 18, 2021 writes in his autobiography, Africa’s Winds of Change: Memoirs of an International Tanzanian.

It was the good intention on the adoption of Kiswahili as the medium of learning in Primary Schools that has made it difficult to take any decisive steps to opt for one language Kiswahili or English despite the fact that various studies showed how the language policy contributes to poor learning among pupils in secondary schools and beyond.

The Education Policy of 2014 expanded the basic education years from the 7 of primary school to include the 4 of lower secondary school (O’Level) but left the medium of instruction question lingering. After expounding on the importance of the two languages in Tanzania the policy threw spanners in the works, sort of, by saying that efforts will be made to ensure that Kiswahili and English are both used as medium of instruction at all levels of education, whatever this means.

“The national language of Kiswahili will be used as a medium of instruction in all levels of education and learning and the government will put in place strategies to enable the language to be used sustainably…” the Education Policy of 2014 reads in section 3.2.19.

It continues in section 3.2.20 thus; “The government will continue with improving the use of English as a medium of instruction in all levels of education…”

Some analysts say the dualism in primary education would be nuanced if conditions in public schools would be so much improved, even if the medium of instruction remains unsolved. When public schools become much better equipped and well-staffed with teachers with high moral, with healthy pupil-to-teacher ratio; once lunch and school transport is introduced for pupils in public schools, especially in urban areas and if all these are get reflected in examination results then more parents will send their children to public schools, which might lead to the natural death of many of the many private schools.



















