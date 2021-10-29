By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Tanzania adopted a new Foreign Policy in 2001 to adapt to changes in the global economic order, and to reap maximum benefits from newly-formed international alliances. In this interview with The Citizen’s DAMAS KANYABYOYA, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula expounds on what challenges arise during implementation of the policy - and how the government tackles them. Read on...





QUESTION: How does the government tackle some of the major implementation challenges of its Foreign Policy around economic diplomacy?

ANSWER: The government has started solving many of the challenges that face the implementation of economic diplomacy. We have started with the shortage of skilled personnel and inadequate budgets in our embassies. Since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took over, we have recruited and sent 137 skilled officials to our embassies abroad. We selected them carefully based on their skills, competence and experience. We’ve deployed them strategically based on the needs and demands in our missions.

As for the issue of budgets, funds have been released to the embassies to meet their operational needs. In the first six months the President has also appointed several ambassadors who come from different backgrounds, varying ages and with a wide network. They have been sent to strategic missions. So, in the short period we have achieved a lot. I believe we will start seeing results soon.





Advertisement

What is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doing to solve the issue of coordination to ensure Tanzanian embassies get all the information they need from government ministries and agencies to fully implement economic diplomacy?

I am happy to say that, following a directive from our President, we have already created an Economic Diplomacy Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation whose sole mandate is to coordinate the implementation of economic diplomacy. This is the first time we have created such a department. It is headed by an ambassador who has already been appointed and who has adequate experience, competence and has a vast network locally and internationally in trade, economy and investment promotion. It is our hope that the department will bridge the information gap between Tanzania’s embassies abroad and various government ministries, departments, agencies and the private sector.

The fulltime job of the Economic Diplomacy Department is to ensure that our embassies abroad get up-to-date, real-time information about investment and economic opportunities back home. The department will also ensure that embassies provide information on available markets for our commodities, on financing and all other economic chances abroad.

The department notwithstanding our embassies can now engage directly with all government ministries and agencies electronically. The best way to do this is through attending, virtually, various conferences, forums and meetings organized by various government offices here in the country.

The issue of information gap that has been one of the main challenges will highly decline. The recently appointed ambassadors- some of them do not come from the traditional foreign service - we hope they will use their vast network from the different sectors where they come from to ensure that they are constantly informed of what is happening back home in terms of investments and other opportunities. It is our expectation that this time next year we will see a lot of improvement and developments in economic diplomacy in Tanzania.

Tanzania still has few embassies, which necessitates multiple representation of up to five or seven countries at one station. Has the ministry thought of opening up Virtual Embassies in countries where we’re physically absent?

It is true that statistically our embassies abroad are few. You must understand, however, that the existing embassies, and even those that we have opened recently, are in strategic locations in accordance with our interests. More importantly we have made sure that we have opened embassies in multilateral stations such as Geneva, New York, Nairobi, Washington DC, where you find representatives from the whole world. These embassies help Tanzania cover a lot of ground and compensate for physical presence.

As far as Virtual Embassies are concerned, we do not have any plans for that yet. Quite frankly, I have not seen the need for it.

We are employing the use of digital technologies, and we will continue to do that, to facilitate our diplomatic interactions and engagements. Like I said, our embassies use digital technologies to communicate, attend meetings virtually and share information with stakeholders in all countries where they are accredited to.

For example, our ambassador to Germany - who has multiple accreditations to Czech, Slovenia, Hungary and other countries in central and southern Europe - can’t be everywhere at the same time. But, using the internet, he can interact with businesspeople and other partners from all these other countries and attend forums virtually.

The reality is that technology has helped developing countries like Tanzania that cannot open embassies everywhere.

If you want to have diplomatic representations everywhere in the world you have to open embassies in 192 countries. That is why we are encouraging our ambassadors to be tech-savvy to reap maximum benefits that can be accrued from technology diplomatically. And in any case virtual events are currently the trend in the world due to Covid-19.





Foreign policy experts say they have noted a new focus on multilateralism. Is this a sense of direction in Tanzania’s Foreign Policy?

Strengthening multilateral diplomacy has always been one of Tanzania’s key strategies in its Foreign Policy. Tanzania will continue to make efforts and actively participate in international organs like the UN and the AU. Having a strong voice in multilateral institutions brings us much more benefits than engagements in bilateral diplomacy. As our President says the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that no country can afford to exist in isolation no matter how powerful it is. We, in Tanzania, believe that, through the UN, specifically, we can ensure that our interests and our priorities are addressed. It is in our interest also to oppose unilateralism, which at times has led to violation of international treaties and agreements, a trend that is not very good.

You must also remember that we got our independence through the United Nations and so we have always believed that our voice can be heard loudly and clearly in a multilateral forum. I would just like to add that in a multilateral setting equality of treatment is much more guaranteed than in a bilateral setting. One can make reference to Mwl Julius Nyerere’s famous quip that ‘you can’t host a heavy weight and a lightweight in the same boxing ring. It is murder.’ In a multilateral setting we work together and, again, as President Samia said “when we walk together we cover a longer distance.”