Dar es Salaam. When he addressed the 25th Annual Research Workshop of Repoa on November 10, 2021, Vice President Philip Mpango posed two questions that researchers needed to work on to help Tanzania attain its industrialisation goals. Dr Mpango said despite significant progress made in the manufacturing sector in recent years, out of 8,477 industrial establishments, 92 per cent are small or very small, 5.4per cent are medium, and 2 percent are large. “What is it that needs to be done to transform small ones into medium and large, and to attract larger industries?” he asked. He further noted that many people are engaged in production and trade in different sectors under informal arrangements. While it is obvious that this makes productivity very low with, limited use of technology, precarious employment and loss of government revenue, Dr Mpango asked researchers to suggest what strategies needed to be put in place to ensure that the majority of Tanzanians operated in the formal economy and reap economies of scale.





Pertinent facts

Dr Mpango’s questions reveal two pertinent facts. First, they highlight the true nature of Tanzanian industrial sector. Second, the questions indicate that 60 years after independence and despite all the efforts made to industrialise, including by following all advice and policy prescriptions from Bretton Woods institutions, Tanzania’s economy is still dominated by very small and small industries that operate in the informal sector.

The significance of this revelation is mind-blowing. It doesn’t only show that very small and small industries should be at the centre of any industrial policy formulation, it also shows that the basis of any industrial policy should be common sense. Because very small and small industries are not complicated at all many of their challenges might not need complicated solutions. These industries might look primitive with some of them operated by semi-illiterate people but they are the source of livelihood for millions of Tanzanians. These industries are also tied tightly with very small and small businesses and with small holding agriculture with operators navigating between the three but they have very similar challenges and demands.





Small industries and common sense industrial policy

Despite what some might say, Tanzania’s failure to industrialise in the past 60 years has not been because of bad policies or lack of industries. Neither has it been because of lack of technology, or skilled labour force or lack of capital as the industrial revolution in England was not powered by big banks. All these factors are important in the industrialisation process and there is no need to reinvent the wheel. But the failure of Tanzania’s industrialisation has been because of waiting to be told what to do by people who either do know the truth about the nature of Tanzania’s industry or, if they know, don’t care.

In life there are two things only. There is what you have and there’s what you want to have. Resources poured into trying to have what we do not have are justified. Massive financial investments poured into attracting Foreign Direct Investments, creating an enabling environment for both foreign and local large industries to operate are justified. All efforts to invest in education and training to get skilled labour are reasonable. Investments made in policy formulation and in trying to acquire new technologies are also justified. In short everything that the government is doing right now to develop the Tanzania’s industrial sector should continue. There is no need to abandon anything. But if the country will continue to take the very small and small industries operating in the informal sector as secondary or tertiary in importance we would be posing the same questions about Tanzania’s industrialisation process in 2081. For it is not far-fetched to imagine that a politician could have posed similar questions in 1961.





Time and energy

Some analysts have suggested that instead of spending too much time and energy trying to change the very small and small industries just because big is much more desirable, the government should try solving their operational challenges. They have many. Once they start operating efficiently and productively many of them will start to grow organically and transform into medium and large industries. It might take 30 years but it is possible. In other words, analysts say, Tanzania’s industrial transformation will have to start small, continue organically like a plant seared, watered and fertilised, and it will have to be homegrown.

Putting the very small and small industries at the centre of any government’s efforts to build a sizable industrial base will perform wonders. There might not be a precedent for it. It might not have been tried before. No university or think tank in the world might have a policy template for it. Multilateral institutions might say it is absurd. Bilateral partners might say it is a risk that Tanzania cannot afford. The government might not find a perfect country to learn from probably because countries whose industrial sectors are dominated by very small and small industries are also busy looking to “implant” large, modern industries into their economies through attracting FDIs, which is fine. But Tanzania should forge ahead nevertheless.









Transforming small industries

The government could start by finding out what exactly it could do to help solve operational challenges facing the very small industries. Because solving these issues has all the obvious benefits of increased household incomes and reducing poverty that directly translates itself into more consumer spending that is important for the economy. Solving operational issues will also lead to the expansion of activities and some level of diversification of the small industries.

As the government finds ways to help the very small and small industries, however, one issue needs not wait; Solving electricity supply question.

Surveys after surveys have shown that poor electricity supply is the single largest challenge that faces small industries and business operators.





Unreliable power supply

Coincidentally unreliable power supply is also the largest clog to operations of medium and big industries and businesses. But while the latter can find alternatives, which are costly of course, the former cannot. Manufacturers say that despite the talk of Tanzania moving away from import substitution policy after opening up of the economy most local industries cannot survive without significant levels of protection from cheap imports mainly due to high operational costs from unreliable power. “The reality is that some of our industries would close down completely if imports were not restricted in some sectors... because operational costs are too high,” says Akida Mnyenyelwa, director of Policy and Advocacy at the Confederation of Tanzania Industries.

Tanzania industrial policy of the next 60 years will have to be informed by common sense, which means investing time, human energy and all the financial resources this country can mobilise to solve the electricity question. If it can afford it Tanzania should forget anything else about industrialisation until it solves the power question. This is what the millions of operators of small industries might say. It is common sense.

To start with the country should strive to diversify its power sources. Some experts have called for consideration of nuclear energy as well for power production. Then the government should invest trillions of shillings of its own money to fix the distribution and supply system once and for all.





Corruption and sleaze

The country still struggles with corruption and sleaze but a commitment could be made to the effect that government officials and politicians seeking to enrich themselves through the power sector or those causing inefficiencies and losses would be punished, possibly by death. Efforts to solve the power supply issue could go forward with efforts to solve Tanesco’s inefficient question.