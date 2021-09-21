By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

A plan by some members of the Tanganyika African National Uniion Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) that Tanganyikan nationality should be based on one’s race irked Prime Minister Julius Nyerere during a meeting in October 1961.

When the idea was advanced by some members, Mr Nyerere vehemently opposed it, describing those who were in support of the plan as ‘no better than Hitler’ - and that they were coming to the meetings drunk.

“The government has categorically refused to buy that idea. Citizenship, as well as the rights and duties of citizens, will be determined by one’s allegiance to the nation,” he said.

Mr Nyerere also said that his government would resign if it failed to effectively move its proposal on Tanganyika citizenship in parliamentary sessions that were going on at that time.

[Source: Baraza Newspaper]

Tanganyika exports over 200,000 tonnes of sisal

Tanganyika exported 205,000 tonnes of sisal in 1960 which growers said pointed to the fact that investors had invested massively in cultivation and production of the crop.

Speaking during an annual dinner of the Tanganyika Sisal Growers’ Association in Tanga, the group chairman, Mr John Lloyd said the sale enabled Tanganyika to get more foreign currency earnings.

This, he said, was an important step in the making of a country and the advancement of its people.

Tanganyika earned over 200 million Sterling Pounds from sisal exports in 1960.

[Source: The East African Standard Newspaper]









Nyerere says the Independence fight was real

The Tanganyika Prime Minister Julius Nyerere stated that the country has really fought for its Independence.

Nyerere stated that as he was speaking to the public during his tour of Nachingwea in October 1961.

He was delighted to see the people and praised them for observing the ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ (Freedom and Work) slogan by working hard.

During his visit, Nyerere toured some of the farms in the area and saw for himself the contribution of the agriculture cooperatives to the development of the agriculture sector.

After assessing the farming progress and being updated on the research developments on improving yields, Nyerere held a public meeting where he urged people to work hard and win against the three enemies which are ignorance, diseases and poverty.

At the end of his speech Nyerere asked the public why they fought for independence and he then told them that by getting independence on December 9, the country has shown the United Kingdom that they can lead by themselves.

[Source: Rumula Newspaper]



Government sends international invitations for Independence Day

Commonwealth and representatives from different nations were invited to take part in the Independence Day celebrations.

The United Kingdom government was represented by the colonial minister Ian Macleod, the colonial secretary Duncan Sundays together with another delegation of senior British officials.

From the UK, Tanganyika also invited the head of foreign broadcasting for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Mr Beresford Clark, vice chancellor of Leeds University Charles Morris and head of council cabinet Sir Christof Cox.

The independence celebrations also included all the leaders who participated in Tanganyika politics since the movement started and other national leaders from different countries.

[Source: East African Standard]

Advertisement



