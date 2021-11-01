By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Sixty years after independence from foreign rule, Tanzania is still trying to tarmac the country’s roads network. Official data show that, by June 2020, the country had 13,044 kilometres of trunk and regional tarmac roads. This is only about 36 percent of the total national roads network of 36,260km.

It is easy for critics to decry that the country - which is within a month of attaining the ripe old age of 60 of independence from alien rule - has paved less than 50 percent of its national roads network. But a closer look at the history of roads construction in Tanzania shows that the current roads network status is an achievement worthy of celebration - especially for a country that depended on external donors for its roads construction for 40 years after independence.

And this road construction achievement was heralded by four key figures: Benjamin Mkapa, John Magufuli, John Kijazi and Patrick Mfugale.

Without the innovative mindset, the mental stamina and the risky-taking attitudes of these four individuals Tanzania would have, most probably, have a small paved national road network today. It is unfortunate that the quartet will not be alive to witness their achievements on December 9, 2021.

When Mkapa became President in October 1995, passengers travelling by bus to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam had to go via Nairobi if they wanted to arrive earlier and much more comfortably. Because that was the only paved road between Dar es Salaam and Mwanza. This was the itinerary; Dar es Salaam-Chalinze-Moshi-Arusha-Nairobi-Kisumu-Musoma-Mwanza. Pasengers travelling between Dar es Salaam and Bukoba had to pass via Nairobi and Kampala. A bus journey between Dar es Salaam and Kigoma was unthinkable. The situation was that way not because the country could not fund road construction using its own domestic resources but because of a complex mixture of colonial legacy, too many priorities, and donor dependence syndrome that afflicts many African nations.

The colonialists had prioritized rail transportation that linked the source of raw materials to the ports and, by extension, the metropolitan economies. The reverse was for finished goods from the colonial metropolitan economies to the colonial markets. While the British had inherited the Dar es Salaam-Tabora-Kigoma, Tabora-Mwanza and the Tanga-Korogwe-Moshi rail routes, they added the Kaliua-Mpanda and connected the Dar es Salaam-Morogorogo with the Tanga-Korogwe rail routes.

The only important national road that the British colonialists paved in the national network was the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro according to historical records. This is because they “seemed to be more interested in transporting goods rather than reaching the scattered population,” says researcher N M Lema in a paper entitled ‘A quick review of the implications of the 2007/08 government budget on transport infrastructure, financing in Tanzania’ submitted to the Economic and Research Forum.

The independence government tried to correct the trend and started building roads and paving the highways in the national network, the most famous being the 920km TanZam (Dar es Salaam-Tunduma) highway that extended the tarmac from Morogoro to Tunduma. Soon the classified road network expanded from 32,000km at independence to 45,000km in 1976, and reached 50,000km in 1990. In addition there were an estimated 30,000km of unclassified roads.

For a young nation with several developmental needs, priorities had to shift over time. Road construction was priority number one in the second five year development plan (1969-974) and received 29.56 percent of the annual budget compared to agriculture which received 8.55 per cent, according to Prof Lema. Roads stopped being priority in the third five year plan (1976-1981) following spells of drought in the early 1970s that obliged the country to import food. Agriculture now became priority number one and got 22.8 percent compared to 11.18 per cent for road construction.

In the financial year 1969/70, for example, the ministry of Agriculture, Food and Co-operatives received Sh128 million as development expenditure, while the ministry of Communications, Transport and Labour received Sh312 million: the largest amount for any ministry. In 1976/77, however, the Agriculture ministry was allocated Sh344 million as development expenditure while the Works ministry received Sh190 million for same.

For 40 years or so since independence in 1961, donors funded Tanzania’s development budget by 60 percent. Disbursements of these funds were always unsatisfactory, at times due to differing budget cycles between Tanzania and donor countries but the conditionality made it difficult to get the value for money from the donations, analysts say. And so despite annual allocations most roads ended up not being constructed for decades.

It was the reforms that President Mkapa’s administration made in the second phase of his rule that started making a difference in road construction in Tanzania.

The appointment of the ‘Bulldozer’ Magufuli as Works minister in 2000 increased the impetus. It helped that at his appointment Magufuli had already served as junior minister for Works for five years (1995-2000), which had enabled to learn enough to make things work when he became full minister.

He soon surrounded himself with like-minded aides, including Kijazi and Mfugale: a combination that opened up Tanzania’ national roads network within 20 years.

“Whenever, as a junior minister, I toured the Dodoma Region, I always found that its roads network was better maintained than in other regions. I then discovered that it was because of the competence and work ethic of the Regional Roads Engineer, Kijazi. I had nim transferred to ministry headquarters to oversee the maintenance of the national roads network,” Magufuli said at the burial ceremony in February, 2021. Magufuli then urged President Mkapa to appoint Kijazi, which he did in 2002. On his part Mfugale was assigned to designing and overseeing construction of bridges in the ministry. In July 2000, the Mkapa administration established Tanroads to take over the Works ministry’s role to manage roads construction in the country.

Mfugale became the Tanroads chief executive officer in 2011, till his death in June 2021. Kijazi was transferred from the Works ministry to the Foreign Affairs ministry in 2006 as the High Commissioner to India for nine years from 2007 to 2016. President Magufuli promoted him to Chief Secretary in 2016, a position he held till his death in February 2021.

For his part, Magufuli was transferred from the Works ministry in 2005 to the Lands ministry - and, later, to the Livestock ministry. But he was appointedto the ministry of Infrastructure Development in 2010.

He served in that position till 2015 when he became President of Tanzania till his death on March 17, 2021.

In addition to the zeal of the foursome, what really helped facilitate the roads construction revolution was the decision made by President Mkapa, at the behest of Magufuli, to use domestic revenue for roads construction.

“When the idea of using domestic revenue was floated by Magufuli there was resistance at the beginning within the government because of genuine concerns over possible decline of allocations to social services such as health and education, but then the idea was adopted and we see the results now,” Mr Gabriel Migire the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Infrastructure (Transport) said in an interview he granted to the writer recently.