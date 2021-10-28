By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. On Monday this week, the People’s Republic of China commemorated the 50th anniversary of its admission to the United Nations.

China President Xi Jinping used the occasion to give a speech in which he said his country would always be a builder of world peace and protector of the international order.

The historical fact that lingered behind the ceremonies to mark the important anniversary on Monday was Tanzania’s contribution to the admission of China in the UN. By 1971, a decade after independence, Tanzania had become a voice to reckon with in international forums, especially at the UN.

Salim Ahmed Salim, a young Tanzanian diplomat who was not yet 30 years old, led the efforts to admit the most populous nation, sparring squarely with the US envoy to the UN at that time, George W H Bush.

Dr Salim’s contribution to getting China admitted to the UN is well documented, his celebratory dance in the UN Hall after the final vote count re-affirmed China’s return to the comity of nations has remained glued in the minds of veterans who witnessed the event live, or followed it via mass media organs.

The People’s Republic of China awarded Dr Salim in September 2019 in Beijing for his contribution to the country’s admission to the UN. Dr Salim was conferred with the Medal of Friendship a prestigious honor that had only been given to people like Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev since it was created a year before, in 2018. Tanzania had made it its mission to ensure that justice prevailed and that the 700 million Chinese were adequately represented in the august international body.

A year before, on October 15, 1970 to be exact, President Julius Nyerere had made a passionate speech in the UN General Assembly in which he said China’s admission to the UN was long overdue.

Nyerere said: “It is not always easy, at a given point in time, to determine which is the real government of a country that is going through a period of revolutionary upheaval. For that reason, the United Nations-I believe wisely-usually gives the incumbent government the benefit of doubt until the position clarifies itself. But there comes a time when we only make ourselves ridiculous by refusing to face the facts of change-whether we like that change or not. And that point has reached and passed in relation to China.”

“The territory and people of Mainland China – that is, about 3.75 million square miles, and now about 700 million persons - have been under the effective control of the government of the People’s Republic of China in Peking [Beijing] since 1949 - for 21 years. Yet, they are still represented in our councils by a so-called government of China, which in fact controls only Formosa [Taiwan] - an island of approximately 13,900 square miles in area, and a population of about 15 million.”

President added in his speech: “How much longer does the General Assembly propose to allow this absurd state of affairs to continue? For it cannot go on indefinitely. I would like to suggest that an appropriate way of celebrating 25th anniversary of the organisation would be the admission of the People’s Republic of China to its seat here. Only by such an action shall we end the situation whereby we pretend to decide questions of peace or war in the absence of the most populous nation on earth.”

Tanzania was not alone in demanding for the Peoples’ Republic of China admission to UN. The majority of nations, especially, from the developing world preferred China’s return. They saw it as an injustice that a country of about 800 million then should be shut out of the UN for ideological reason.

The big powers such as the US, however, had opposed China’s re-admission, preferring keeping Taiwan in the UN and in the permanent seat at the Security Council. The US had been blocking any efforts to admit People’s Republic of China by voting down resolutions or blocking the inclusion of the issue on the General Assembly’s agenda since 1950.

But by 1971 with more African and Asian countries having got their independence the pro-admission votes had grown to the extent that the big powers could not prevent having People’s Republic of China in the UN.

And that fateful October 25, 1971, 76 countries voted in favour, 35 voted against and 17 countries abstained on the famous UN General Assembly Resolution No. 2758 that saw the People’s Republic of China admitted to the UN.

Tanzania’s success in the UN was personified by Dr Salim. At 28 years he was one of the youngest persons ever to hold the position of a Permanent Representative to the UN in the world.

And he held the position for 10 years till in 1981 when he was appointed as the Foreign Affairs minister. In addition to making a significant contribution to the admission of the People’s Republic of China, Dr Salim also achieved in the UN what most permanent representatives only dream about. In 1976 he served as President of the United Nations Security Council. In 1979 he was elected the President of the 34th session of the UN General Assembly. From 1972 to 1980, Dr Salim served as the chairman of the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation, famously known as the “Committee of 24.” In 1981, Dr Salim ran for Secretary-General of the UN against the incumbent, Kurt Waldheim of Austria. But Dr Salim eventually withdrew his candidacy after a veto by the US.

Tanzania’s success in the UN did not end with that. On February 1, 2007, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro became the first African to hold the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the UN. The first to hold the position was Louise Fréchette from Canada (from March 2, 1998 to April 1, 2006).

The second was Mark Malloch-Brown from the UK (April 1, 2006 – December 31, 2006). The incumbent, Amina J. Mohammed from Nigeria, who took over on January 1, 2017 is the second African woman to hold the position.