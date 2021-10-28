Udom suspends lecturer on grounds of sexual corruption

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The University of Dodoma (Udom) has suspended its lecturer, Basil Mswahili from performing all duties including teaching over allegations of sexual corruption.

Since yesterday a text message has been doing rounds on social media stating that the lecturer had been caught in the act with one of his students demanding sex from her in order to offer her marks in her supplementary examinations.

"There are many such lecturers who play dirty games with their students," said part of a message posted on Twitter.

A statement issued today October 28, 2021 by the university's public relations unit said Mr Mswahili had been suspended with effect from October 25 over the said allegations.

The statement further added that the lecturer had been suspended from all academic duties until the investigation into the allegations are completed.

"The institution has taken appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with rules and regulations," it read.