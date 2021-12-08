Uhuru Kenyatta to grace Tanzania’s 60th independence celebrations

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected in the country on Thursday December 9, on a two-day official visit where he is also expected to grace the 60th anniversary of Tanzania’s (Tanganyika) Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam.

President Kenyatta was invited to the celebrations by President Samia Suluhu Hassan when she visited Kenya in May.

Speaking to reporters on December 8, Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Daniel Kazungu said that this will be very first time for Kenyatta to travel to the country on an official visit.

“He has been to Tanzania several times for work purpose but has never made an official visit. Therefore, the visit will begin tomorrow Thursday, by participating in the independence celebrations at Uhuru Stadium,” Mr Kazungu told reporters.

On a second day of the visit, Kenyatta and his host President Samia will witness the signing of the agreements of eight contracts among other issues.

President Kenyatta will be accompanied by Foreign affairs minister, Minister for trade and industry, Transport and communications minister and East African affairs minister.

Additionally, Mr Kazungu said during her May trip in Kenya, Samia and Kenyatta agreed on resolving various issues and removal of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) at the borders points which in the past have been a thorn in the relations between the two countries.

He said, they have started to resolve challenges and identified 64 nuisances in Kenya-Tanzania relations and within four months, they have been able to resolve 46.

“The remaining 18 grievances are administrative in our institutions such as KRA and TRA (Kenya and Tanzania Revenue Authorities). However the work is still ongoing in resolving those nuisances," he said.