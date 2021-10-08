UK removes Tanzania from the ‘red list’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The UK has removed Tanzania from its controversial 'red list' in a move that will ease travel for thousands who traditionally used London as a connecting hub, and improve passenger traffic.

With effect from Monday, October 11, arrivals from Tanzania and 46 other countries will no longer have to enter hotel quarantine. They will just have to do a PCR test on or before day two.

In a major overhaul, only seven countries remain on the red quarantine list, including Peru and the Dominican Republic.

Apart from Tanzania other countries that have been removed include Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba. Eritrea and Eswatini

Others are Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Réunion, and Rwanda

Also on the removal list are Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Announcing the update on Twitter, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the 47 recategorised countries will be moved to Britain's "rest of the world" list.

The UK’s simplified rules for travel came into force on October 4th, with the traffic light system scrapped in favour of a single red list.

Mr Shapps added: "I'm also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers."