Ummy Mwalimu suspends Temeke and Sumbawanga district directors

Dar es Salaam. The minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu on Sunday, April 25, 2021, has suspended the Sumbawanga and Temeke district council executive directors (DEDs) pending investigations over numerous claims.

A press statement signed by head of the Government Communications in the PO-RALG Nteghenjwa Hosseah named the suspended district executives as Mr Nyangi Msemakweli and Mr Lusubilo Mwakabibi.

The statement says the minister has reached the decision against Mr Msemakweli following claims of embezzlement, poor supervision of implementation of development projects and unsatisfactory relationship with councillors, the district commissioner and other district and regional leaders.

“Mr Mwakabibi has been put off duty after receiving claims from citizens, leaders and others sources about improper conducts, abuse of powers, embezzlement, unsatisfactory supervision of execution of development projects,” reads the statement in part.

In a recent incident, Mr Mwakabibi ordered the arrest ITV/Radio One journalist Christopher James and Island TV reporter Dickson Billikwija.

The duo were kept under police custody for three hours allegedly for attending his meeting with Mbagala Rangi Tatu traders without official invitation.

The incident was widely criticized by rights stakeholders with the minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa pledging to closely follow up.

Mr Mwakabibi was the National Electoral Commission (NEC) returning officer in the Buyungu Constituency, Kigoma Region by-election held on August 12, 2018 following the death of the then MP Kasuku Bilago.

Results that were widely disputed Chadema alleged Mr Mwakabibi after Mr Mwakabibi declared CCM candidate, Mr Christopher Chiza winner by 24,578 votes.

Mr Mwakabibi who was then transferred to Temeke district council in what was referred to as some sort of promotion from a rural to urban council declared Chadema’s candidate Elia Michael to have been defeated by 7,668 ballots.

The statement says, Ms Mwalimu has directed the PO-RALG Permanent Secretary, Prof Riziki Shemdoe to immediately form and dispatch teams of investigators to the said district councils.

The minister has also directed regional commissioners to properly supervise implementation of development projects in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“Ms Mwalimu has also instructed DEDs and other council’s executives to respect boundaries of their duties and discharge their responsibilities ethically, warning that the government will not hesitate to take legal and disciplinary action against all those who will be involved in embezzlement and contravene the laws, regulations and procedures governing public service in the country,” reads the statement in part.