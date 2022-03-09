UNFP calls for inclusive census data results

Issues such as age, sex, place of usual residence, education and training, employment and occupation, economic status, disability, migration and household structure.

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA ) has called upon the government to come up with inclusive census data results, to identify the gaps and enable various stakeholders to focus on bridging gaps for the economic development.

According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) deputy representative Mr Wilfred Ochan said to develop the economy and attain gender equality they expect to see census statistics that provide universal population data and information on demographic and social characteristics of the population.

“Census data is an important resource of data on gender issues and collecting crucial information from those left behind. As such, they constitute a key source of information for a variety of policy and development purposes,” he said.

He said, “So far UNFPA has contributed $2.2 million about (Sh5 billion) to the government for the census, we will continue to work closely and support the government to make sure we both celebrate the results of the census because everyone counts. The government total budget for the census is $ 272.275, we have contributed $2.2 million which means out that amount 30 per cent is still required to reach the government budget. Stakeholders should join hands, support the government to help everyone participate in the census including those with disabilities.”

According to him, gender-responsive census analysis can therefore, contribute to making the national statistics base more relevant and comprehensive, and improve decision making for development planning and programs.

“In the 2009, National Bureau of Statistics, more than three million women and men in Tanzania, approximately 9 per cent of the population, have a disability. People with disabilities are among the most vulnerable groups in society. Yet, scarcity of relevant, reliable and correctly analysed data on those who are further behind (people with disability, women and other special groups) is a challenge most development planners and policy-makers have come up against,” he said.

UNFPA gender equality project officer Ms Enrica Hofer said Tanzania is low middle income, it has been growing very fast but this does not mean everyone get the fruits of development, because some are in remote areas where they cannot be reached.

Explaining, she said, the country has committed to Increase women’s economic empowerment by transforming the care economy action through law, policies, data and accountability and financing, expand decent work and employment in formal and informal economies in generation equality. But there is no comprehensive data on such areas, the best way is to come up with census statistics that classify all groups of women and everyone around the country.

Ms Enrica noted that Institutions are strong enough to support against gender based violence formulation of laws and policies that still have gaps…