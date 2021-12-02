Unicef calls for action against climate change on 75th anniversary

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

This year Unicef will celebrate 75th years of service. During that period the organisation has cared for lives of world’s children by enabling them having access to basic needs like food, education, shelter and other many needs.

Unicef has been working tirelessly for child rights and for the well-being of every child on its 75th anniversary that comes on December 11, 2021.

In Tanzania, Unicef will be celebrating this milestone on December 4, by hosting a high-level event with Parliamentarians in Dodoma.

People are urged to join the Unicef's social media as they commemorate the 75th anniversary and call for bold and urgent action to respond to and recover from the pandemic and to reimagine the future for every child.

The celebration has different themes such as Climate change will not wait.

“It is up to all of us to take action to protect our environment and build a better world for our children and future generations. Children and young people will have to live with these environmental consequences for years to come. As we celebrate #UNICEF75, we need to rethink climate change efforts NOW! Will you join us?”