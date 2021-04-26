Union Day celebration festivities canceled, funds directed towards projects

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the funds which were supposed to be used during the commemoration of the Union Day be divided between both side s of the Union.

According to the Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, President Hassan has instructed that all the funds be allocated for development projects in Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland.

“Each side of the union will determine how they are going to use the funds according to their needs, “said Dr Mpango during the forum conducted to celebrate 57th anniversary of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Union Day is celebrated annually on April 26th to commemorate the anniversary of the union of Zanzibar and Tanganyika that was realized on April 26, 1964, to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

Last year the Union Day celebration was also canceled due to health restrictions as the nation was battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s forum has consisted of members from Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania including ministers, government officials, and students.

The minister of State in the Vice President’s Office, Union and Environment Mr Suleiman Jafo said the forum intends to increase awareness and help Tanzanians understands more the history, foundation, principles and benefits of the Union in both social and economic aspects.

He said this year motto is ‘Our Union is a solid foundation for economic revolution, let us protect our Union’