University student strangles lover to death

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Iringa. Petronel Mwanisawa (22) a first-year student at the University of Iringa, has died after she was strangled by her boyfriend.

Iringa Regional Police Commander, Juma Bwire has confirmed the incident, saying that they are holding the suspect, Prudence Patrick (21), who is a second year student at the university.

Speaking to The Citizen, RPC Bwire said the incident took place on June 1, in Kihesa.

He said on the fateful day the deceased did not return home as usual, so her parents panicked and started looking for her.

"The deceased was living with her parents, so on the day of the incident she left to go to college, but until late in the night she had not return. It was at that point that her parents began to worry, they called her friends but she was not there," said Commander Bwire.

"So yesterday we found out that she was dead, and that's after the suspect himself sent a text message to the deceased's parent saying he was with Petronel and that she was dead," he said.

He said after the parents received the information they reported to the police station, then the officers went to the suspect's house where they found the deceased’s body lying lifeless.

Bwire clarified that, preliminary reports indicate that the girl was strangled and that it was due to jealousy.

"We arrested the suspect on his way to Dodoma while he was trying to escape and the investigation into the incident is ongoing," said Commander Bwire.