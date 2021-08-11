UPDATE: Government suspends publication of CCM’s Uhuru for 14 days

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania government has suspended the publication of Uhuru newspaper for 14 days after the local daily which is owned by the ruling party CCM published a story with a headline saying that President Samia won’t vie for presidency in 2025.

READ: Drama as CCM suspends ‘own’ newspaper for Seven days

In a statement which was issued by the government’s Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, the suspension take effect from August 12.

Earlier in the day, the ruling party-CCM had taken disciplinary measures against the newspaper’s hierarchy and suspended its publication for seven days.

READ: CCM denies Uhuru newspaper headline, editors to face action

The party suspended the newspapers’ three top executives for allegedly distorting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's statement during an interview with the BBC’s Salim Kikeke.

Advertisement

The newspaper on Wednesday carried a headline, "Sina wazo kuwania urais 2025-Samia,” which translates to (I have no intention of running for the presidency in 2025-Samia")…

Speaking to reporters CCM’s Secretary General, Daniel Chongolo said the decision to suspend the three was made by a board that has also decided to form a committee to investigate the reasons that led the incident.

The suspended are the newspaper's CEO, Ernest Sunguya who is also a member of the CCM Executive Committee, Executive Editor, Athumani Mbutuka and the newspaper's managing director, Rashid Zahoro.