UPDATE: Over 20 arrested as herdsmen and crop farmers clash killing 6

By Rajabu Athumani More by this Author

Kilindi. Police in Kilindi District, Tanga Region, is holding over 20 people for interrogation in connection with Sunday’s clashes between herdsmen and crop farmers in which six people were killed and three injured.

The incident happened on Sunday (January 30, 2022), at Kibirashi and Elerai villages, Kilindi District, Tanga.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro visited the area yesterday where he revealed that the law enforcers had arrested over 20 people in connection with the fracas and the hunt for everyone who took part in the fight was still on.

“I am very much touched by these killings. When I was arriving here, some students told me that they are afraid to go to school for fear of being killed. This is not right and everyone who was involved in the fight must be arrested and brought to book,” said IGP Sirro.

The Regional Commissioner for Tanga, Mr Adam Malima warned residents in the areas against dividing themselves along tribal and religious groupings, saying doing so would be against the spirit of building a United Tanzania where every citizen is free to undertake any income-generating activity irrespective of the areas that he/she comes from.

Advertisement





Witnesses say the writing was on the wall as the two groups had been engaged in a land conflict that remained unresolved for a long time.

With an unresolved conflict, the two groups decided to take the law into their own hands and went into a brawl with guns, axes and machetes.

Richard Masaki, a farmer who witnessed the fight, claimed that the brawl started when a group of herdsmen from the Maasai tribe ambushed them.

But David Kimaki, a herdsman who was also present during the incident, said the conflict took the life of his grandchild, Betina, who was slaughtered during the fracas.

“Gunshots ensued and I thought it had to be the same group of people so I called the police officer responsible for criminal investigations at the district level and informed him of the fight and the possibility of more dead bodies.

After he arrived, we searched the place and found more dead bodies,” explained Kimaki.

The Kilindi District Commissioner - who is also the chairman for the defence and security at district level - Mr Abel Busalama, also arrived at the scene only to find that five people had been killed and three injured.

He urged the two sides to stop the fight and sit at a roundtable to find an amicable solution to the conflict.